Save 30% on Gear That is Both ‘Supernatural’ and ‘Scoobynatural’

Hot Topic has replenished stock for most of their Scoobynatural shirts after the rush that occured when the line debuted earlier this week – all except the Scoobynatural group shirt, which appears to be the most popular design in the lineup. Hopefully additional sizes will be replenished for that shirt in the near future. Furthermore, several of the shirts are listed at 30% off until the end of the day today, March 22nd. That brings the prices down to as low as $15.

In fact, the 30% off sale is applicable for just about everything at Hot Topic, including the rest of their vast Supernatural line, which you can explore right here. A lot of this stuff isn’t going to be available in stores, so grabbing it online is probably your best bet. If you hurry, you may get it in time for the Supernatural and Scooby-Doo crossover event that’s set to air on The CW March 29th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can view the synopsis for Scoobynatural below.

“Scoobynatural” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV) JINKIES! “SUPERNATURAL” GETS ANIMATED WHEN SAM, DEAN AND CASTIEL ARE TRANSPORTED INTO THE WORLD OF SCOOBY DOO – Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are transported into the animated world of Scooby Doo where they join forces with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery. Robert Singer directed the episode written by Jim Krieg & Jeremy Adams (#1316).

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.