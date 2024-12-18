Scrubs Creator Confirms Reboot Won’t Erase Controversial Change to Series

Scrubs is headed back to TV with several familiar faces already in the mix for the in-development ABC reboot series. Series creator Bill Lawrence is working on developing the reboot for ABC and 20th Television, and several members of the original cast are in talks to make a return as well. One question did pop up after the initial announcement, and that’s in regards to the original show’s 9th season. In season 9 the show brought in a number of new characters, with their stories being the central focus as previous leads took more of a backseat. In a new interview with TV Line, Lawrence addressed how the new series will handle season 9 and its roster of characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I thought some of those actors and actresses were really starting to find their footing. Kerry Bishé, [Michael] Mosley, Dave Franco… they’re all still working for a reason. They’re all very good,” Lawrence said. “I’m not against seeing those people [again], and I think it would be fun to have one of them zip by.”

Lawrence continued, saying, “But that spinoff, if you remember, was supposed to be a med school, and those people that were going through it would then go off into the world and land as physicians in places here, there, everywhere. What I think we will really be focusing on is a place where some of our core regulars still work as physicians. And who are the new interns or residents at that hospital?”

As Lawrence mentions, the new series won’t rule out bringing some of those season 9 characters back, but there are also new characters in the mix for the reboot, so the show will have no shortage of characters for the original cast to play off of. One thing that won’t return is the original location from the series, as it has since been torn down. “I drove by there two days ago, and it’s beautiful condos now. I actually know somebody that lives there now. Cool buildings!”

Lawrence also teased a bit about what the approach is to the reboot, and it ties back into J.D.’s dream from the season 8 finale and see if his life turned out the way he planned. “I wonder if J.D.’s dreams all really did come true. That, to us, is interesting.”

In that episode (titled My Finale), J.D. watches a possible future play out, which shows that he is married to Elliot and they are set to have another child. The episode also shows holiday celebrations with the Turks and Coxes as well as the engagement of Izzy and Sammy. We know part of this worked out since season 9 shows fans J.D. and Elliot preparing to have a baby, but it will be interesting to see what else the new series adds to their story and how it mixes with the other returning characters.

Are you excited for the Scrubs reboot? You can talk all things TV with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!