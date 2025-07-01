This Pixar Flop Deserves Way More Acclaim Than It’s Getting

Pixar is known for its numerous classic animated films, but it has recently slowed its output of original films. With films like Elio earning their lowest-grossing opening weekend despite receiving good reviews, their original content is no longer resonating with audiences as it once did, and even their strongly reviewed original films have muted buzz. What is arguably Pixar’s quietest release yet is Win or Lose, their first venture into television. Releasing earlier this year with solid critical scores, it has received almost no word-of-mouth and was barely marketed by Disney+ or Pixar. Critics barely covered the film, with only 31 certified critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

The saddest part of Win or Lose‘s weak marketing is that the show is outstanding, and easily one of the best projects they’ve put on in almost a decade. Whether it’s the exuberant animation style or the emotional storytelling, this is easily one of the best children’s television shows in a long time.

Win or Lose Gets Animation Right

Disney+ has invested a significant amount of money in its television shows, with series like Andor and Secret Invasion costing over $200 million each. Win or Lose may not have a big budget like their other shows, but it effectively utilizes its resources. The animation is gorgeous, with an incredible sense of style that allows the images to tell the story. The visuals carry the story much stronger than the dialogue, which conveys the most moving sequences ever produced in a show made for kids. There are plenty of creative jokes and set pieces, but the true standout of the show is the heart and themes.

The show features a different protagonist in each episode, allowing each episode to stand out independently. From a girl playing softball solely to make her dad proud to an arrogant, self-conscious boy attempting to be liked by everyone, every episode tells a nuanced story full of heart and emotion. Each character also has their own fatal flaw, which makes for an infinitely more interesting story. Stories made for children don’t need to have a ton of depth, but Win or Lose shows how depth can make for a much more moving experience.

The show employs realism to a certain extent, but most of its core elements are conveyed in a fantastical manner. Whether it portrays what’s going on in a character’s head or utilizes symbolism to convey an idea, the show is least interested in telling its story using a classic Hollywood structure. From streets that create a physical and metaphorical obstacle to a coach inflating himself due to anger, the show expertly conveys the story innovatively and satisfyingly.

Win or Lose Is Perfect Because It Is For Kids and Adults

Although the series is primarily focused on a group of kids, a significant amount of time is also dedicated to the adults of the show. From a teacher struggling with his dating life to a mother attempting to keep her family together, Win or Lose aims to ensure that adults receive as much empathy as the kids. Showing the perspective of adults not only makes for a more well-rounded story, but it also allows the children watching the show to learn and appreciate the adults around them. Too often, children’s media convey adults as the “bad guy”, but luckily, Win or Lose tries to bring empathy to all sides, letting the audience know that everyone is struggling in their own ways.

The show explores various aspects of life, including poverty, mental health, and love. Exploring so many themes can often lead to a jumbled mess, but Win or Lose‘s anthology-like approach allows the themes to be explored organically without confusion. Whether it’s someone trying to get enough money to buy a pair of shoes or learning to love and accept someone for who they are, every idea is tackled with love and care, which makes for a highly satisfying finale.

Win or Lose‘s muted buzz makes it easy to dismiss the show as nothing more than a means to fulfill a streaming service’s requirements. Still, it’s actually one of the most artistic and emotionally satisfying projects that Pixar has ever produced. From well-rounded characters to dazzling animated set pieces, the show successfully bridges the gap between an adult-oriented show and a kid-friendly one. This is a must-watch for everyone, especially children.

Win or Lose is streaming all episodes on Disney+.