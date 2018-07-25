Sean Hannity to Interview Roseanne Barr on Thursday

Roseanne Barr will give her first TV interview since she was fired from ABC and her sitcom was canceled to Fox News host Sean Hannity. Hannity announced that the 65-year-old will appear on his 9 p.m. program Hannity.

The Fox News host made the “big deal” announcement at the end of Tuesday’s episode of Hannity, but offered no other details.

According to Variety, Fox News said the interview would be conducted live and that some portions will air on Friday’s installment of Hannity as well. Barr is expected to discuss the racist tweet that ultimately spurred ABC’s decision to cancel the rebooted series of Roseanne.

Barr is also expected to discuss her views of President Donald Trump, Fox News said. In the past, Barr has shown her support for Trump and said that she voted for him in the 2016 presidential election.

Since sharing, deleting and apologizing for the tweet that compared former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape Barr has exhibited erratic behavior. She stated via social media earlier this month that she would resurfaced soon with a TV interview; later, she changed her mind, telling her social media followers that she planned to interview herself and post it on her YouTube channel.

Last week she posted two short video clips, one of which she said she thought Jarrett was white when she wrote the offensive tweet.

In the short clip, Barr smokes a cigarette and talks with a producer, who tells her to address the camera. She then yells that she’s trying to talk about Iran and Jarrett, saying, “That’s what my tweet was about.”

She then looks at the camera and screams, “I thought the b— was white!”

In the other clip, Barr was calmer and stated that her show was canceled because of her support for President Trump and “that is not allowed in Hollywood.”

Last month, she gave a lengthy interview on a podcast hosted by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach in which she apologized for the Jarrett remark and broke down in tears.

“I lost everything, and I regretted it before I lost everything,” she told Boteach. “It’s really hard to say this but, I didn’t mean what they think I meant. And that’s what’s so painful. But I have to face that it hurt people.”

Following the cancellation, ABC regrouped with the Roseanne producers and quickly assembled a spinoff series from Roseanne called The Conners. The spinoff will focus on the other family members from Roseanne, without Barr’s matriarch character. Veterans Sara Gilbert, John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf will star.