Disney+ Updates Marvel Banner With Brie Larson's New Captain Marvel Costume

The new Captain Marvel costume that Brie Larson will don in The Marvels is now represented on Disney+. The sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel was originally slated for a theatrical release on July 28th, but Disney pushed it back to later in the year on November 10th. The film will team Brie Larson up with Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, and if it follows other Marvel releases, The Marvels will eventually make its way to Disney+. But before that happens, Disney+ has given the Marvel banner on its homepage a refresh.

Thanks to screenshots from The Marvels Updates Twitter page, we get a look at Brie Larson's new Captain Marvel suit. This is the same costume Larson wore in the post-credits scene in the Ms. Marvel season finale, along with the first teaser trailer for The Marvels. Other additions to the Marvel banner include Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury from the upcoming Secret Invasion, Scarlet Witch from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Yelena Belova from Black Widow, Hawkeye, and the upcoming Thunderbolts.

The updated #Marvel Disney+ banner shows off a new look at Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, in her new suit from #TheMarvels! pic.twitter.com/e5wWEV10z3 — The Marvels Updates (@marvelsupdates) June 16, 2023

Brie Larson Reveals Captain Marvel Sequel's Focus

The Marvels star Brie Larson talked about the themes of her Captain Marvel sequel. Good Morning America hosted the teaser trailer for the MCU movie following Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Marvels will focus on the "complexities of the character" with Carol Danvers. Talking to GMA, Larson explained how much has changed since Captain Marvel and how that first movie only gave fans a taste of what to expect from her hero. Adding to the intrigue is the presence of Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani in The Marvels. Some relationships are in need of some maintenance and some need to begin in earnest. But, it seems like Larson's Avenger is up for the challenge. "

"The first one was the origin story of who she is. Now it's digging into some of the complexities," Larson said. "That there is much more to her than that, that there are parts that are not so great about her. That we can see a hero as being a person that doesn't make every right decision all the time."

"I am so lucky that I get to play pretend with my job," she continued. "The fact that I'm an actor came from me being a small child and saying it to my mom. I feel like sitting here on this couch talking about these projects is honoring this inner child inside of me. I have a very vivid interior world and it's something that I've cultivated and is very special to me."

The Marvels blasts into theaters on November 10th.