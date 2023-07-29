Secret Invasion Director Comments on Major Characters' MCU Returns

Marvel Studios finally wrapped up their latest miniseries this week with the big finale of Secret Invasion arriving on Disney+, and fans are kind of confused about what happens. Secret Invasion was released to mixed reviews, but by the time the series ended, it had the worst score for a Marvel Studios project ever on Rotten Tomatoes. It's pretty clear that fans are facing Marvel fatigue, and the studio is going to have to do a lot of work to repair the damage that has been done to their brand. During the finale of Secret Invasion, we see G'iah (Emilia Clarke) get all the powers of the Avengers, and she takes on and defeats Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). The series leaves both the fates of G'iah and Sonya (Olivia Colman) open-ended, and we don't know where we could see them next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a new interview with TheWrap, director Ali Selim commented on both characters futures, and it sounds like we will indeed be seeing them again in the MCU.

"For me, the Olivia Colman/Emilia Clarke, Sonya/G'iah moment at the end, I think it does set up something really potentially interesting," Selim revealed to the trade in a new interview. "But I think it's also a lovely resolution to the story. And if they never show up in the MCU again, I feel fulfilled."

What is Secret Invasion About?

Secret Invasion centers around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

