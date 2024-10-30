Seinfeld: The Complete Series Finally Hits 4K Blu-ray

Seinfeld 4K and bluray complete series box sets

Even though Seinfeld ended its run back in 1998, the show remains one of the most popular of all-time. The ending of Curb Your Enthusiasm even made the divisive finale retroactively great. That said, a 4K Blu-ray set of the complete series is long overdue. Actually, we didn’t even have a Blu-ray set up to this point, so this promises to be a special day for fans as we’re getting both options.

Indeed, Seinfeld is now available in a Complete Series 4K Blu-ray box set that you can pre-order here on Amazon for $249.99. Note that it is a limited edition, so if only 4K will do, reserve one as soon as possible. Also keep in mind that the 4K release will bring back the original 1.33 aspect ratio.

If Blu-ray will suffice, you can grab that here on Amazon for $149.99. Both will arrive on December 17th, making it the ideal holiday gift for a superfan. Unfortunately, such extravagant gift-giving isn’t in keeping with the Festivus holiday, but we bet they won’t mind. A full breakdown of special features and technical info can be found below,

BLU-RAY EDITION

24 Blu-ray Discs

Episodes presented in 1.78:1 High Definition on Blu-ray Disc; English DTS-HD MA 5.1 Audio

Special Features include Audio Commentaries, Deleted Scenes, Bloopers, Inside Looks and Alternate Versions of Select Episodes

4K ULTRA HD LIMITED EDITION

24 4K Ultra HD Discs

Episodes presented in 1.33:1 at 4K resolution with HDR10; English DTS-HD MA 5.1 Audio

Special Features include Audio Commentaries, Deleted Scenes, Bloopers, Inside Looks and Alternate Versions of Select Episodes

Curb Your Enthusiasm “Fixes” The Seinfeld Finale

Though the Curb Your Enthusiasm finale was generally well received, executive producer Jeff Schaffer made his feelings known to The Wrap regarding anyone that took issue with it:

“No, I mean it was like, we’re giving you the Seinfeld finale on steroids. We’re owning that Larry’s learned nothing, so if you don’t like it, too bad, we don’t care,” Schaffer explained. “There was never hesitation not to do it, because it felt right.”

“There’s just a lot of work on making sure that it’s not just that, that it’s also a funny episode of Curb,” he added. “It was very important for us that the final episode was a good episode of Curb. So that was the part that was the most difficult, weaving these stories together and having some of them blow up in court.”

Schaffer mused, “I mean, having Susie in a blonde wig, in a wheelchair, to grudgingly go along with Larry, only to have that blow up in his face… those are Curb stories that are happening and coming to a denouement in the trial itself. It was really important that it wasn’t just a trial with our guys sitting there.”