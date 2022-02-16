Ted Lasso Star Visits Sesame Street, Giving Us the Roy Kent and Oscar the Grouch Crossover We Deserve

The resident grouch of AFC Richmond has finally crossed paths with the iconic grouch of Sesame Street. Emmy-winning actor Brett Goldstein, who plays grumpy footballer-turned-coach Roy Kent on Apple’s mega-hit comedy Ted Lasso, has never been shy about his love for The Muppets and Sesame Street, and on Tuesday he was finally able to meet some of his heroes. Goldstein shared several photos on Instagram, posing alongside several iconic Sesame Street characters, revealing he had spent the day taping a brand new episode of the children’s series.

“I finally found my way onto Sesame Street (all you have to do is ask, through the medium of song) and it was more wonderful than I could have imagined,” Goldstein wrote in the post. “Everyone was so funny and brilliant and friendly and kind. I managed to get to say hi to all the residents except Snuffleupagus who was sleeping (although I saw him sleeping and he snores less than you’d think.)”

“Truly a beautiful cast and crew that fill the whole street with all the love you could wish for,” he continued. “Special thanks to Elmo and Grover and Big Bird and Oscar and Cookie Monster, sorry if I scared you. Extra special thanks to Karyn Leibovich, [Sherrie Westin], Stephen M. Youngwood and Zack Van Amburg for making this dream come true. It was perfect.”

In addition to the post from Goldstein, the official Sesame Street Twitter account also shared a short video of the actor’s time on the show. The clip shows Goldstein in a garbage can next to Oscar the Grouch, both popping their heads out as Big Bird walks by. After Big Bard remarks on the beautiful day, both Goldstein and Oscar growl a bit, before slowly sinking back down into their cans.

Grouches gonna grouch on Sesame Street. 💚 Thanks for visiting our neighborhood @BrettGoldstein! We love you! pic.twitter.com/frguVpTJpE — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) February 15, 2022

Big Ted Lasso fans likely remember the Oscar the Grouch set up in an episode back in Season 1. Goldstein’s Roy Kent was taking an ice bath in a recycling can when he was joined by the titular coach for a pep talk. The scene was clearly meant to resemble Oscar, and the bit has finally been brought full circle.

There is no word as to when this new episode of Sesame Street with actually air, but Goldstein mentions in the post that it will arrive sometime this year.