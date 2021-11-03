Seth Meyers Is NOT Happy After Colin Jost Broke His Saturday Night Live Record

Last week, Colin Jost achieved a new Saturday Night Live record. After 155 episodes, Jost is now the long-serving anchor of the weekly comedy sketch show’s Weekend Update segment, surpassing the previous record set by Seth Meyers. It’s unclear whether Jost’s hosting streak has anything to do with Myer’s deal with the devil, seemingly involving his marriage to Marvel star Scarlett Johansson. Meyers currently hosts Late Night With Seth Meyers and took a moment during his show’s “Corrections” segment earlier this week to address Jost breaking his previous SNL Weekend Update record. What started off being congratulatory quickly turned a little (jokingly) bitter.

“Congratulations are in order — I hope you guys don’t mind that I’m going to take a little time out from Corrections, I would like to congratulate my dear friend Colin Jost who on Saturday passed me as the longest-serving Weekend Update anchor,” Meyers said on his October 28th show.. “155 episodes hosted by Colin Jost and I’m so proud of him. I think he and [Michael] Che do a great job.”

Meyers continued, “A few people have come up to me and said, ‘Did that make you sad, having your record broken?’ I moved on. Okay? I’m good. On my own terms! And I’ve got a job. I mean, I’ve hosted like 1,200 of these while Jost has done his 155. I’ve got an everyday job. Old fat cat Jost doing once a week? Rolling out on Saturday, and you’re all throwing crowns at his feet? No, thank you!

“Also he has had it easy. All his Updates — most of them — during the Trump era, when the jokes wrote themselves,” Meyers concluded, before going on a tangent about elves writing jokes. You can watch the bit above.

After kicking off its new season on a low note, Saturday Night Live has a big month ahead of it in November. The series announced its upcoming hosts and musical guests. Succession star Kieran Culkin will host this Saturday’s episode, supported by musical guest Ed Sheeran.

Jonathan Major will host on November 13th. Majors had his breakout role in the now-canceled HBO series . He debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as He Who Remains in the and will return as Kang the Conqueror in . His next film is The Harder They Fall, debuting later this month. Taylor Swift will perform during his episode.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hosts on November 20th. The episode’s musical guest is Saweetie.

