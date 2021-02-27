Seth Meyers to Remain Late Night Host Through 2025

✖

Seth Meyers will be sticking around for a while, as he has extended his deal with NBCUniversal to stay the host of Late Night through 2025 (via THR). Meyers deal was set to expire (originally signed in 2016), and the new deal will have him hosting the show for 11 years by the end of it, tieing him with David Letterman for second-longest run on the show. The new deal extends his contract for four more years and ensures that fans will be seeing plenty more A Closer Look segments in the years to come.

Meyers and Mike Shoemaker also signed an overall deal for their Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions company with Universal Studio Group, which also runs through 2025 and produces Peacock's A.P. Bio and The Amber Ruffin Show. Ruffin has been writing on Meyers' Late Night show since 2014 as well, and now her show is going to start airing on NBC on Fridays.

"Seth is a rare talent who makes America laugh and think every night," said Katie Hockmeyer, executive vp late night programming at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "His 'Closer Look' segments are classic combinations of comedy with commentary. Seth is a brilliant stand-up comedian, interviewer and political commentator. His voice matters more now than ever."

Meyers took over the Late Night show from Jimmy Fallon back in 2014, who would leave to take over the hosting duties of The Tonight Show from Conan O'Brien (who would move to TBS for his own show after the chaos that came from the whole Jay Leno fiasco).

It took Meyers a bit to find his preferred style like all Late Night hosts, but his team has certainly discovered a winning formula Late Night With Seth Meyers has been nominated for severe Emmys over the past four years, and it leads its time slot in total viewers and in the key 18-49 demographic.

Not only that, but A Closer Look has become a staple in political late night discussion, and Meyers has also pushed his writers front and center with Ruffin's experiences with the police and Amber Says What segments. We also get the Ruffin and Jenny Hagel-led Jokes Seth Can't Tell, which has also become a beloved segment, and that's in addition to those day-drinking segments that we need more of.

