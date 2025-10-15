Seth Rollins Gets Major Injury Update (But WWE Fans Don’t Know If They Believe It)

WWE is often juggling multiple plates and storylines during any given week, but one storyline has taken over just about everything in the fallout of Crown Jewel. That storyline revolves around WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who was reportedly injured and caused a shift in WWE’s creative plans that shocked everyone on Monday Night Raw. More evidence is mounting regarding Rollins’ legitimately being injured, thanks to a new report, but after what happened with Rollins’ last injury, no one is willing to give WWE the benefit of the doubt this time around.

A major new health update on Rollins is part of a report from PWInsider, who states there is word within WWE that Rollins is looking at surgery for either his shoulder or his rotator cuff. No timeline is given for recovery, and that’s what you would need to gauge whether or not Rollins will have to vacate the Title, but there is another development that lends credence to a legitimate injury (via PWInsider). WWE updated its lineups for the upcoming Japan tour, and while there are a number of big-time WWE superstars listed for the card, Rollins has been pulled from the events.

Seth Rollins Has Been Pulled From Events, But Fans Still Aren’t Convinced

In a typical circumstance, having a superstar pulled from an event would be a clear sign that they are injured in some way, even if it’s more of a precaution rather than an injury that requires full-on recovery. Unfortunately, the last stunt that WWE pulled with Rollins has pretty much permanently called things like this into question, and you can’t blame people for not believing.

It doesn’t help that last time around, WWE and Rollins went the extra mile to throw fans off the trail. Rollins did a number of interviews on crutches and talking about how long he would be sidelined with his injury, and reports were conflicting to say the least regarding if the injury was legitimate or not. Rollins was constantly seen on crutches outside of WWE TV to sell it, and his performance on the Rich Eisen show was especially convincing at the time.

That all helped make the big swerve on Punk hit that much harder, but cut to a few months later, and we’re right back here again, only this time it seems like it could be a legitimate injury. The biggest change here is that there’s not as much vagueness around what happens next in the storyline, as WWE already pivoted by having The Vision all turn on him and attack him on Raw. That would suggest they are ready to move in a different direction, whether he’s out for a significant amount of time or not.

This is sort of like the Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home situation, where someone convinced you, but then they were actually keeping the reveal a secret. It did, in fact, work brilliantly, but now people are less likely to believe you when it happens again, and it’s difficult to blame them for that.

We’ll have to wait and see if Rollins is actually hurt or if this is another work on the fans, and hopefully, things will get cleared up soon. In the meantime, you can find the full Japan tour card for both nights below.

10/17:

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. CM Punk.

WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. The Kabuki Warriors.

Jey Uso & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bron Breaker & Bronson Reed

Also appearing are WWE United States Women’s Champion GIULIA, AJ Styles, LA Knight, Kofi Kingston, Bayley, Roxanne Perez and more.

10/18:

CM Punk & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed.

WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. LA Knight vs. Penta.

The Kabuki Warriors vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez

Also appearing are WWE United States Women’s Champion GIULIA vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley.

Also appearing are Jey Uso, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston and more.

