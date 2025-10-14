WWE Raw’s Big Twist Is Reportedly Due to Major Injury (But Could Set Up An Even Bigger Reunion)

WWE’s Monday Night Raw picked up after the action-packed events of Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, and looked as if it would solidify Seth Rollins as the premier power on Raw after he finally got a win over Cody Rhodes. As we would learn by episode’s end, that ultimately wasn’t the case, with a huge twist that affected not only Rollins but also the power structure on Monday Night Raw. As for why, it appears a major injury could have been the reason why, but this could ultimately set up an even bigger reunion if WWE is indeed having to pivot one of their top storylines.

Those who tuned into Raw saw the newly crowned Crown Jewel Champion Rollins being taken out by Bron Breakker, and he was soon joined by Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman. PWInsider is reporting that this major twist was actually a story pivot after a real injury to Rollins, and it’s not known how long he could be out of action. If he’s able to bounce back quickly, this could ultimately set up a reunion of one of WWE’s all-time factions, The Shield, as perhaps Rollins ends up going to Roman Reigns to get the gang back together again.

Seth Rollins Appears to be Legitimately Injured This Time

It wasn’t all that long ago that Rollins was out of action with what was being described as a very serious injury, only for him to turn up looking just fine just in time to cost CM Punk his World Heavyweight Championship. Now Rollins is reportedly injured once more, but there are a few differences this time around from the story being crafted previously.

The last time Rollins was hurt, WWE made a big deal of the moment and not only aired it all on TV but then mentioned it on commentary. The injury became a major talking point, and Rollins absolutely sold it by walking on crutches out of the ring. This time is slightly different though, as the injury evidently took place during Rollins’ coast-to-coast dive against Rhodes, and he landed right on his shoulder.

There wasn’t a big deal made of the hit or the contact on TV, and footage shows that he was helped to the back and checked on by officials, and none of that was televised. After tonight’s Raw, Rollins was also accompanied backstage after the show finished airing, and evidence further mounted when a fan took a picture with Rollins outside of the arena, and Rollins was wearing a sling.

If the injury is legitimate, Breakker’s betrayal is the perfect way to keep The Vision as a group moving forward while Rollins is written off TV for a minute until a detailed diagnosis is nailed down.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns Could Be Teaming Up Once Again

While injuries are always unfortunate, there could be a silver lining to how things have played out. If Rollins is out of action for a considerable amount of time, he will likely have to surrender the World Heavyweight Championship, but this leads Rollins to the exact same place Reigns is at.

Reigns has been drawing a line with Jey and Jimmy Uso, especially after what happened at Crown Jewel. Reigns still loves his cousins, but wants to keep them out of his current business, isolating himself pretty much from everyone. With Rollins now on the outside looking in with the rest of his group, he finds himself in a similar place, completely cut off from former allies, and this could lead the way to an unexpected team-up.

There’s also the common factor that is their hate for Paul Heyman, who aligned with Breakker and Reed and against Rollins. Heyman previously betrayed Reigns and his best friend CM Punk in an alliance with Rollins, but in recent days, Heyman has been teasing what would make him walk away from The Visionary.

If they both want to get Heyman back, we could see a reunion of The Shield, though it would likely be a temporary alliance at best. The question becomes, does Reigns hate Paul Heyman enough to team with the person who broke up their team in the first place, who also happens to be the person who helped Cody Rhodes take him down and become World Champion? That remains to be seen, but it is an interesting conversation to have, and there’s potential for it to actually happen when you consider the history. That said, it won’t be complete, as there’s no way Dean Ambrose (now AEW’s Jon Moxley) is returning, but 2 out of the 3 ain’t bad.

