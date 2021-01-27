Shadow and Bone First Look Photos and Characters Posters Released by Netflix

The live-action adaptation of Shadow and Bone is finally on its way! Fans of Leigh Bardugo's fantasy trilogy have been anxiously awaiting the debut of the TV series on Netflix, which we know now arrives in April. While there are still a couple of months left to wait before Shadow and Bone arrives, Netflix has unveiled the first look at the series in the form of photos and character posters.

Netflix unveiled the first images from Shadow and Bone on Wednesday morning. There are seven total stills from the first season of the series, as well as six character posters showing off the major players in the story.

There are dangerous forces and powerful magic at play in the world of Shadow and Bone. Enter the world of the Grishaverse on April 23, 2021 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 27, 2021

The first season of the series will consist of eight, one-hour episodes, all of which are set to be released on April 23rd. The images includes looks at popular characters like General Kirigan, Alina Starkov, Jesper Fahey, and more.

You can check out all of the images and posters below!