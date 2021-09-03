✖

Simu Liu will soon be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut playing the titular role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Before Liu was a Marvel hero, he was known best for playing Jung Kim on the hit Canadian sitcom, Kim's Convenience. Recently, the sad news broke that Kim's Convenience would not be continuing with its previously announced sixth season. Liu was extremely upset about the news and has since blasted the show's creators and producers online. Yesterday, Liu attended the Jungle Cruise premiere at Disneyland and was asked by Variety if there's any chance we could still see another season.

"You know if there was, and it was the right people involved, I would be first in line," Liu shared. "I think it's just this idea that people don’t always get a chance to speak up," the actor added when asked why he’s been so openly against the show’s abrupt cancelation. "Especially for those of us in the industry who feel like we’ve just kind of gotten in, it can be so hard to say what you really feel when there’s so many gatekeepers and so many people who could potentially silence you or affect your future work opportunities, but I just feel like I was in a position where I could have said something that was true and potentially could help the landscape for the better so I took a chance and I’m happy I did." You can watch a clip of the interview in the tweet below:

Simu Liu would return for another season of "Kim's Convenience," "If there was and it was the right people involved, I would be first in line" https://t.co/W8EwmNuEZp pic.twitter.com/hy6ZzMsp9e — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2021

"The show can't be 'saved'. It was not 'cancelled' in a traditional manner, i.e. by a network after poor ratings," Liu previously wrote on Facebook. "Our producers (who also own the Kim's Convenience IP) are the ones who chose not to continue. Neither CBC nor Netflix own the rights to Kim's Convenience, they merely license it. However, the producers of the show are indeed spinning off a new show from the Shannon character. It's been difficult for me. I love and am proud of Nicole, and I want the show to succeed for her... but I remain resentful of all of the circumstances that led to the one non-Asian character getting her own show. And not that they would ever ask, but I will adamantly refuse to reprise my role in any capacity."

Liu also addressed the rumor that his involvement in the MCU would have prevented him from appearing in a potential sixth season, adding: "This could not be further from the truth." He added, "I wanted to be a part of the sixth season ... I saw firsthand how profoundly it impacted families and brought people together. It's truly SO RARE for a show today to have such an impact on people, and I wanted very badly to make the schedules work."

All five seasons of Kim's Convenience are now streaming on Netflix. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set to be released on September 3rd.