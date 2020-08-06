Shark Week Debuting New Talk Show Hosted by Destination Truth's Josh Gates

Discovery Channel's Shark Week is right around the corner and, keeping in the tradition of previous years, this year's festivities will also include a talk show discussing all of the exciting programs that will debuting, with Destination Truth star Josh Gates hosting the virtual talk show Josh Gates Tonight. Previous years have allowed the talk show to feature live guests in studio, though the current coronavirus pandemic and subsequent quarantines will see the program adopt a virtual model to connect Gates with guests. Each episode will air after a number of all-new primetime specials and feature exciting discussions. Josh Gates Tonight kicks off on Sunday, August 9th at 11 p.m. ET.

Per press release, "Following Discovery Channel’s thrilling Shark Week 2020 programming, Gates will be joined virtually by celebrity guests and shark experts each night to highlight and explore some of the most exciting, shocking, and fintastic moments from Shark Week 2020. Gates also has shark adventures of his own as he tests the tiger-shark infested waters at the Georgia Aquarium and becomes one of the first people to dive into their new shark exhibit, one of the largest in the world. The adventure continues as he descends into the aquarium’s 6.3 million-gallon Ocean Voyager tank and swims alongside thousands of aquatic species, including massive whale sharks."

It continues, "In addition to his shark adventures and interviewing celebrity guests, Gates will introduce viewers to Rick Chomp, a shark (puppet) with some rough edges; share some good news, all shark related, of course, and even makes a splash in the music world as he attempts to unleash a new song even more maddeningly catchy than Baby Shark. "

Check out the breakdown of the scheduled programming below:

Sunday, August 9th

Gates is joined by legendary boxer Mike Tyson of Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef and pop culture phenom David Dobrik, star of Discovery Channel’s new series, Dodgeball Thunderdome, as well as researcher Alison Towner and filmmaker Jeff Kurr from Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off.

Monday, August 10th

Shaquille O’Neal joins Gates to discuss his latest Shark Week adventure and is joined by film and TV legend William Shatner and Shark Week’s most daring star Dickie Chivell chats about Jaws Awakens.

Tuesday, August 11th

On Tuesday, Gates is joined by comedian Jeff Foxworthy as well as wildlife biologist and conservationist Forrest Galante, star of Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks. Shark expert Paul de Gelder also joins to talk Will Smith: Off the Deep End.

Wednesday, August 12th

Ruby Rose, actor, model, and star of Batwoman, joins Josh on Wednesday alongside Jim Belushi star of the new Discovery series Growing Belushi. Also joining is shark expert Dr. Tristan Guttridge of Monster Under the Bridge.

Thursday, August 13th

Gates is joined by actors John Corbett and Bo Derek as well as Amber and Serena Shine, stars of Naked and Afraid of Sharks 2. Additionally, Adam Coons from Sharkadelic Summer will share his story of courage as he recounts a recent shark encounter that changed his life.

Shark Week kicks off on the Discovery Channel this Sunday, August 9th.

