She-Hulk Celebrates Daredevil Team-Up With New Promo

Earlier today, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reintroduced us to Matt Murdock/ Daredevil and it was quite possibly the best episode of the series. During the penultimate episode of She-Hulk we meet Leap Frog, who retains the titular character, to sue designer Luke Jacobson for a faulty superhero suit. Matt Murdock flies from New York to defend the designer and does an amazing job getting the case dismissed. Leap Frog ends up kidnapping Jacobson, which prompts Murdock's alter ego to take the law into his own hands. Marvel Studios has officially released a new promo for the latest episode of the series, and it gives fans who haven't seen the episode a sneak peek of what happens. You can check out the promo below!

Daredevil looks very different from his look in the Netflix series, with the character donning a red and yellow suit as opposed to his red suit from the original series. It appears that the character's look in the series wasn't up to the executive producers of the series, but Marvel themselves. During a recent interview with, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao revealed that Marvel Studios chose Daredevil's look for the series.

"Usually how they do it is they kind of let us propose what we want to do rather than give us guidelines," Gao revealed. "When they first told us that [Daredevil] was a possibility we just couldn't believe it. And as we were coming up with story and what we wanted him to do, the fact that they kept not saying no was shocking to us. The one thing that I didn't have control of was the suit. They knew exactly what they wanted the suit to look like."

"Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

