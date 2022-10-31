She-Hulk Concept Art Reveals Very Different Design for Hulk's Son Skaar

As is now the norm with Marvel's releases on Disney+, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law made a sizable reveal in its waning moments. With the Walters family (and Matt Murdock) surrounding a picnic table having lunch, cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) arrives with quite the surprise—his son Skaar from Sakaar. The character's look quickly became divisive online due to the hairstyle donned by the CGI model. Now, new concept art shows a more comic-accurate look was once considered for the character.

The new artwork was shared Sunday by visual development artist Constantine Sekeris, showing the gamma-infused fighter with long, flowing hair with a massive sword slung across his back.

"Being a huge fan of Hulk and Skaar I started with the comic reference first as I normally do before exploring other options," Sekeris wrote on Instagram alongside the two new pieces of concept art. "As a concept artist when you're hired you're asked to help design and visualize the studio's and director's vision and we provide many options pending on what is written and discussed and a character can be changed in the middle of concepting due to script changes and etcetera."

It has yet to be seen where Skaar will pop up next, though rumors point towards a potential World War Hulk movie being in the works.

"I didn't get to take a lot of pictures on the set of She-Hulk but it was a wild new experience!" Wil Deusner said of his new MCU role. "I had to act with dots all over my face in these itchy gray pajamas, i wore this vest with all the mocap equipment in it, and everyone had to act to a golf ball attached above my head, so that was weird. luckily one of the producers drew a nice lil face on it. if i remember correctly, we named him paul :)," he continued.

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

