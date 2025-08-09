She-Hulk Star Says Their MCU Return Is Up to the “Marvel Gods”

It has been nearly three years since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law first premiered on Disney+. Since then, fans have often wondered whether we’ll see the characters from the Marvel Studios series return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While rumors have suggested leading lady Tatiana Maslany will return as She-Hulk sooner, rather than later, the fate of one fan-favorite character remains unknown. In a recent interview with Twisted Metal, actress Patty Guggenheim commented on her Marvel character, Madisynn, and whether she’ll make a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon. Unfortunately, though, it appears Guggenheim knows about as much as the fans do. “You just have to leave it up to the gods, to the Thors, to the Marvel gods, to see if there’s a way for it to show back up that makes sense in the world.”

Madisynn, of course, nearly appeared in Agatha All Along, but creator Jac Schaeffer couldn’t make the inclusion of her character work in a narrative sense. Still, we made sure to ask Guggenheim about playing Madisynn, and what it’s like to not know when Marvel Studios will decide to bring her back. “It’s a little bit like … I mean, it’s been so cool. It’s been really awesome,” Patty Guggenheim explained. “It did just feel like a portal opened, in a weird way, because that’s what happens on the show, but it’s opened this whole world of people and fans writing fan fiction and things and just seeing the creativity that comes from just one little weird character that comes through. It’s been so much fun and so cool. I love everyone’s ideas and passion about it. I don’t know, it blows me away.”

Recently, while on hand to promote Twisted Metal at San Diego Comic-Con last month, Guggenheim share her own thoughts for a potential spinoff featuring her character and none other than the Sorcerer Supreme, Wong. She also addressed the possibility of a second season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, although she admitted she wasn’t sure if that would be happening. “I don’t think I would be the one to know when they make that call. I think I’ll be the last to know. That’s how it goes.”

While her future as Madisynn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains uncertain, Guggenheim is joining the cast of another hit series with Season 2 of Peacock’s Twisted Metal. The series stars fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe actor, Anthony Mackie, and is based on the hit video game franchise of the same name. In the second season of Twisted Metal, Guggenheim stars as Raven, a character described as incredibly cunning, ruthless, and unhinged. The character of Raven was, of course, first portrayed by Neve Campbell in the first season of Twisted Metal, but the first season also revealed that there are other Ravens, all of whom controlled various territories. This Raven will even end up entering the tournament herself.

Fans of Guggenheim can delve back into the first — and currently only — season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law now and relive the joy of Madisynn in her entirety on Disney+. After that, be sure to check the actress out as she takes on the role of Raven in the second season of Twisted Metal. New episodes of the hit series drop on the streaming platform on Thursdays.