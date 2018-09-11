‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’: First Trailer for Netflix Reboot Released

Netflix and Dreamworks have finally unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming reboot of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, which is set to arrive on the streaming service later this year.

Noelle Stevenson, creator of Nimona and Lumberjanes, is bringing the reboot to life, and this initial trailer shows the titular hero of the series in action for the first time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official Twitter account for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power shared the series trailer first thing Monday morning, and you can watch it in its entirety below!

Will you answer the call? #DreamWorksSheRa pic.twitter.com/HxrKozYxdc — She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (@DreamWorksSheRa) September 10, 2018

“I was really interested in finding what my next project would be, and finding something epic, serialized, action-adventure, fantasy, sci-fi…all of the things I wanted to do,” Stevenson told Entertainment Weekly about the new series. “[She-Ra] has this majority female cast, it’s centered around a female hero, it’s got rainbows and it’s got robots, it’s got everything I like in one place.”

“We’ve really started from the same starting point where the original show started from because Adora has such a great backstory,” Stevenson continued. “She’s separated from her family as a baby, she’s sent to another planet, she’s adopted by the villain overlord and raised by him in this evil army. She’s been raised to believe that the villains are doing the right thing and that the Princesses are the evil ones. And so we follow her as she has this crisis of faith; she’s been very sheltered her whole life and as she starts to experience the world, she realizes that there’s more to this than she knew, that maybe there’s a reason they were called the Evil Horde…that maybe they were evil.

“As She-Ra, she doesn’t know how to act. This is all new to her, and it’s a little clumsy at first. It’s like an uncomfortable suit. She’s like, ‘Okay, here I am. I’m very glamorous, I’m very strong, people are looking up to me — because I’m very tall.’”

What do you think of the first trailer for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power? Are you excited for the new series to arrive? Let us know in the comments below!

The entire first season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is set to debut on Netflix on November 16.