‘She-Ra’ Season 2 Poster Released

She-Ra fans have a lot to get excited for, as new episodes from season 2 of Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princess of Power are right around the corner. To celebrate their appearance at Emerald City Comic Con, Netflix and DreamWorks decided to share a brand new poster with fans, which they will certainly appreciate since it features the two characters that have proven to be the focal point that makes everything else go. Now, some fans don’t like to see Adora at odds with Catra, but that constant back and forth between the two has been one of the most compelling parts of the show, and now you get them both on a gorgeous poster.

As you can see, the poster features Adora and Catra charging towards each other as their arms meet, and it doesn’t look like things are going so well between them at the moment from those expressions. It seems fans will get even more of the two on screen together, and you probably won’t hear them complaining.

You can check out the full poster below.

Just released at #ECCC! New #SheRa season 2 poster! 👀 pic.twitter.com/CMg8PxbbFe — She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (@DreamWorksSheRa) March 16, 2019

The relationship between Adora and Catra was one that She-Ra showrunner Noelle Stevenson wanted to explore in a different way than the previous show.

“That was one of the first things that I knew I wanted to do with this series from the very start of it,” Stevenson told Polygon. “They are these sort of mirrors to each other. Even in the original show Catra is ambitious — she wants more power, she wants to be as strong as She-Ra, she wants to defeat She-Ra — but it seems to me that there would be more to it than that. They never really seem to know each other or have any shared experiences from the time when Adora was growing up in the Horde. So it just seemed to me that there would be more there, there would be more to this relationship. They would have had more of a connection.

You can check out the official description below.

“Adora’s destiny turns out to be far greater than she could have ever imagined. As the legendary warrior princess, She-Ra, it’s up to her and a spirited group of rebel princesses to restore balance in Etheria by defending it from the place she once called home.”

She-Ra and the Princess of Power season one is currently streaming on Netflix.

