10 Shows to Watch Sunday Night

Sunday night’s TV schedule is absolutely stacked, even during the TV’s summer off-season.

Network, cable and premium channels are all vying for TV watcher’s time as they stay in end their weekend with some quality programming. Murder mysteries, police dramas, game shows, wrestling and political parody all make their way onto Sunday night’s guide.

There are lots of shows that overlap, so get ready to watch live, set your DVRs and login to your after-hours streaming platform to ensure you catch each and every one of this week’s biggest shows.

Scroll through to see the 10 shows you should watch on Sunday night.

‘Big Brother’

Network: CBS

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: The biggest reality show of the summer is back in full swing, and there is not better time to jump in. The show is only two weeks in, and houseguests are just now figuring each other out and shaking out solid strategies.

‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Network: ABC

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: Elsewhere on network TV, Celebrity Family Feud is back for another week of stars engaging in Steve Harvey-hosted fun. This episode features two matchups: Sherri Shepherd vs. Ian Ziering and Tommy Chong vs. Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan.

‘WWE’s Extreme Rules’

Network: WWE Network

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: WWE’s latest big event sees some of their biggest stars appearing in one night: AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns, Asuka, Jeff Hardy, Alexa Bliss, Kane, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Carmella and more.

‘Total Bellas’

Network: E!

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: For WWE fans who do not subscribe to the WWE Network, E! has your weekly dose of divas in the form of a new Total Bellas episode. The series is currently in the midst of showing the short-lived demise of Nikki Bella and John Cena’s relationship.

‘Pose’

Network: FX

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: Pose is being hailed as the summer’s most exciting new shows, and for good reason. It is a glitzy, beautifully shot look at different aspects of New York society in the the ’80s.

‘Sharp Objects’

Network: HBO

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: Sharp Objects, which is based on a Gillian Flynn novel, is HBO’s latest buzzed-about series. Amy Adams stars as a reporter returning to her hometown to cover several devastating murders.

‘Preacher’

Network: AMC

Time: 10 p.m ET

Why You Should Watch: Another acclaimed series to jump into is AMC’s Preacher. This series, based on the comic series of the same name, follows a preacher who gets a strange new power, encounters demons and embarks on a journey to meet God.

‘Who Is America?’

Network: Showtime

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: Sacha Baron Cohen’s new surprise series has been creating headlines all week, with the comedian going undercover to conducted absurd interviews with Dick Cheney, Sarah Palin, Bernie Sanders and other political figures.

‘Shades of Blue’

Network: NBC

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: Back over on network TV, the final season of Jennifer Lopez’s Shades of Blue is well underway. Despite being deep into its run, the show is accessible and is easy to watch.

‘Blue Bloods’

Network: WGN America

Time: 6 p.m.-12 a.m ET

Why You Should Watch: If none of these exciting new shows or new episodes of established favorites catch your eye, WGN America is showing a marathon of a reliable police drama: Blue Bloods.