Showtime’s The Agency Adds Richard Gere

Showtime’s highly-anticipated new series The Agency has added another award-winning actor. It has been announced that Richard Gere has joined the cast of The Agency, and will co-star in the series alongside Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright. According to reports, Gere had been offered roles in “multiple high-profile series”, before ultimately landing on the project. Gere wil play Bosko, the London Station Chief with a storied past after serving as an 8-year undercover agent.

“Richard Gere is in a class of his own, adored by generations of fans worldwide for his exceptional ability to infuse depth and authenticity into every role he plays,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. “We are delighted to have him join our extraordinary cast which includes Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright in Showtime’s latest thriller.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is The Agency About?

The Agency follows Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.

The Agency is a remake of the French series Le Bureau, and is executive produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov. The series is currently in production in London.

What Are Richard Gere’s New Movies?

Gere’s recent filmography has included the romantic comedy Maybe I Do, as well as this year’s Oh, Canada and Longing. When asked about the possibility of returning to some of his iconic movie roles, such as Edward Lewis in Pretty Woman and Zack Mayo in An Officer and a Gentlemen, Gere has been candid about the reason why it hasn’t quite happened yet.

“It all comes down to the script,” Gere told ComicBook in a 2023 interview. “I suppose if there was a really great script that could stand on its own, it probably wouldn’t bother me to do a sequel. But I, I’ve never seen that. I mean, maybe The Godfather Part II, you know, was as good as [The Godfather]…maybe better, but that’s extremely rare.”

The Agency will premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime at a later date, followed by a linear debut on Showtime. It will stream on Paramount+ internationally.