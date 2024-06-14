An Officer and a Gentleman Being Revived With Miles Teller

Back in 1982, Richard Gere and Debra Winger starred in the romantic drama An Officer and a Gentleman, which earned Louis Gossett, Jr. an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. The movie follows Gere as a new Navy recruit named Zack who is forced to adjust his bad attitude under the strict rule of Sgt. Emil Foley (Gossett Jr.). Now, over 40 years later, it looks like the movie is getting the remake treatment. According to Deadline, a modern-day update is in the works at Paramount with Miles Teller (Whiplash, Top Gun: Maverick) set to star.

The new version of An Officer and a Gentleman was penned by Dana Fox after a first draft by Matt Johnson. Temple Hill is producing the project with Teller starring in the lead role that skyrocketed Gere to stardom in the '80s. The original film was nominated for six Oscars and won two, including Best Original Song for "Up Where We Belong." It's no surprise to see Paramount teaming up with Teller again for another Navy-based film considering Top Gun: Maverick was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2022.

Is Top Gun 3 Happening?

There were 36 years between the release of Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick, and while fans won't have to wait that long for a third installment, the movie isn't expected any time soon. It was revealed earlier this year a third installment is in the works with franchise star, Tom Cruise. Since the movie's announcement, producer Jerry Bruckheimer has offered some updates about the project. In his latest chat with Games Radar at the Young Woman and the Sea premiere, Bruckheimer revealed the threequel is still in the early stages.

"We had preliminary stuff," Bruckheimer said when asked if he's had conversations with Cruise. "We're not there yet. [There's] ways to go."

"It will be Tom Cruise," Bruckheimer assured Screen Rant in March when asked about Top Gun 3. "Tom is amazing. We spent time with him. We have a story. [Director] Joe Kosinski had a wonderful story idea for it, and he [Cruise] said 'I really like that' so we're developing it. But you never know when it's going to get made because Tom is so busy. He's doing Mission: Impossible right now, he's got a picture after it. Hopefully, we'll get a screenplay that he loves, and we'll be back in the air again."

