Simon Fisher-Becker, Harry Potter and Doctor Who Actor, Dies Aged 63

Simon Fisher-Becker, who starred in Harry Potter and Doctor Who has died at the age of 63, according to his agent. Best known for his roles in those popular franchises, the actor died on Sunday afternoon, which was announced by Jaffrey Management agency’s Kathleen Barry. His portrayal as the Fat Friar ghost in 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is arguably Fisher-Becker’s most beloved albeit one-time role. In addition, he recurred in the role of Dorium Maldovar in the fifth and sixth series of the BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who. After his screen role on Doctor Who, Fisher-Becker later reprised his role as Dorium Maldovar in Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor Chronicles and Jenny — The Doctor’s Daughter audio drama series.

In a statement provided to The Daily Mail, the actor’s agent said, “Today I lost not only a client in Simon Fisher-Becker, but a close personal friend of 15 years standing. I shall never forget the phone call I made to him when he was offered the part of Dorium Moldovar in BBC’s Dr Who. Simon was also a writer, a raconteur and a great public speaker. He helped me out enormously and was kind, gracious and interested in everyone. My condolences go to his husband Tony, his brother, nieces and nephews and his legion of fans.”

Fisher-Becker’s husband, Tony Dugdale, posted the news on the actor’s Facebook page. “Hello everyone. This is Tony, Simon’s husband. I have some very sad news. At 2:50 this afternoon Simon passed away. I’ll be keeping this account open for a while. I’m not sure at this point if I’ll be posting again. Thank you.”

Dugdale has since been inundated with heartbroken fans’ condolences, including messages such as, “Quite saddened to hear this news. Simon Fisher-Becker was always amazing in everything he did. We’ve lost a shining light!”; “So sad to hear about the passing of Simon Fisher-Becker aka Dorium Maldovar from #DoctorWho. Thoughts to family and friends. He will be missed. #RIP”; and “Simon Fisher-Becker was a lovely person. As an actor he knew the privilege in entertaining others, giving his best be it while acting or while meeting fans. A loss to many, RIP.”

In addition to his work in the wizarding sci-fi and realms, Fisher-Becker had a brief stint in the 2012 Oscar-winning movie Les Misérables. He also starred in the BBC comedy series Puppy Love.