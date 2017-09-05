Your Slappy The Dummy Prop Replica Will Give Everyone Goosebumps

Halloween is coming up fast, but owning your own Slappy the Dummy replica from the Goosebumps TV series has the potential to creep people out 365 days of the year. People won’t know whether or not to feel nostalgic or terrified. Probably both.

Make your childhood nightmares a reality with this Slappy the Dummy Prop Replica! Based off the frightfully fun TV Series Goosebumps, this highly detailed prop replica is handmade from PVC and resin. It comes with the magical incantation as seen from the show and Slappy also comes dressed to kill in fabric costuming. This 1:1 scale prop replica measures approximately 47-inches from head to toe and weighs approximately 20 lbs. This is not a working ventriloquist puppet.

The Slappy the Dummy prop replica is available to pre-order now for $140.99 with a ship date slated for September – so you’ll have plenty of time to prepare for Halloween. The fact that it’s not a working ventriloquist puppet is a bit disappointing, but I still wouldn’t say “Karru Marri Odonna Loma Malunu Karrano” around it. It would be especially crazy to put him in the same room with your Ashy Slashy and Billy the puppet replicas. Nope, best to put it in a locked chest and store it at the bottom of a lake for safekeeping.