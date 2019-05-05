SNL: Adam Sandler’s Opera Man Sings About Game of Thrones

Former Saturday Night Live star Adam Sandler returned to the show last night to host for the first time. After 24 years, Sandler also brought back one of his popular Saturday Night Live characters, Opera Man.

As usual, Opera Man appeared during Weekend Update to sing about current events. He kicked things off by tackling the final season of Game of Thrones, singing about how we all can’t wait for the finale so that we can finally cancel our HBO subscriptions. You can watch the segment above.

Game of Thrones season eight, episode four will air tonight on HBO. Star Kit Harington says it’s his favorite of the entire final season.

“One of my favorite episodes is four because the characters have seemingly got what they needed,” Harington says. “The world is safe now. They’re celebrating and saying goodbye to lost friends. But as an audience you’re going, ‘This is only episode four, something’s going to happen.’ And that’s the cool thing because I think the characters are aware of this as well. There’s something twisted and uncomfortable about it. It’s so Shakespearian.”

The episode picks up after last week’s Battle of Winterfell. The White Walker threat is no more, but there’s still the matter of who will rule Westeros left to be decided. Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen fell in love. Dany has thought of nothing other than retaking the throne for her family since she was a child, but she agreed to help Jon hold the North against the Night King. The revelation that Jon is a Targaryen himself and may have his own claim to the Iron Throne complicates their relationship.

Cersei Lannister won’t be giving up the throne without a fight. Cersei lied about sending troops to assist in defending Westeros from the White Walkers. Battling the dead thinned out Jon and Dany’s ranks while Cersei bolstered her forces by hiring the Golden Company, a renowned mercenary force.

What did you think of Adam Sandler’s return to Saturday Night Live? What do you expect to happen on tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

