Former SNL Star Chris Redd Undergoing Surgery After NYC Attack

Weeks after being caught in an unprovoked attack in New York City, Chris Redd is undergoing surgery to fix injuries sustained in the incident. According to a new report from TMZ, the Saturday Night Live alumnus was set to have surgery on Tuesday to fix a broken nose, hoping to get the bones broken in the attack to fall back into place. The tabloid said the surgery was expected to last upwards of three hours.

Since the attack in October, Redd's taken to The Last Laugh podcast to speak on the matter. According to the comedian, someone attacked him with a metal object in an attempt to steal his chain. "This man hit me in the face with something metal," Redd said on the podcast. "I thought it was brass knuckles because of the way it cut my nose to the bone."

"A fist don't normally do all of that at one time," he continued. "So it was safe to assume I was hit with something…But the dude just hit me and ran off. I fell down so fast. I didn't even know I fell until I looked at the [surveillance] footage."

The attack took place before a performance Redd was supposed to have at the Comedy Cellar later that night. Redd's assailant has yet to be arrested by the New York Police Department.

Why did Chris Redd leave Saturday Night Live?

Redd was one of the many SNL cast members that left the live sketch comedy after Season 47. According to a statement released by the comedian this summer, he left 30 Rock to have more time to pursue other opportunities. Redd left the show alongside Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villasenor, and Aristotle Athari.

"Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime," Redd's statement read. "Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can't thank you all enough."

All episodes of Saturday Night Live are currently streaming on Peacock. New episodes throughout the end of Season 48 are also simulcast live on the service alongside the show's traditional NBC spot.