Saturday Night Live: The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal Set to Make Host Debut

It's the year of Pedro Pascal. Last month, the actor's latest series—the post-apocalyptic The Last of Us—debuted on HBO and has become one of the most-watched television shows in the land. Then in just a few weeks, the actor will once again lead The Mandalorian, which sees its third season debut on Disney+ beginning March 1st. More timely than it all, however, is the actor's hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

For the first time in his career, Pascal will hit the stage at Studio 8H on Saturday night. The actor's time at 30 Rock comes between the releases of The Last of Us and The Mandalorian, which have already had their presence felt in the live sketch comedy's promotional opportunities this week. As always, the newest episode of Saturday Night Live will begin at 11:30 p.m. Eastern, being simulcast on NBC and Peacock. Pascal is being joined by Coldplay as musical guest, with the band making its seventh appearance on the series.

After tonight's episode, SNL will take a two-week break before returning with new episodes on February 25th. There will then be three more new episodes before another two-week break which will last until April 1st. Beginning in April, there will be at least another three episodes until the series takes it annual spring break, after which it will return to round out Season 48 before summer hiatus.

"Are you nervous for me?" He joked on The Tonight Show earlier this week before adding, "I'm super excited. I think it's at the top of everybody's bucket list. I am scared. There's like a wall of sheer terror I think that you start with, and then it's such a well-oiled machine. Everybody's so amazing and talented, and they take these blocks of white hot terror apart for you with big cue cards."

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.