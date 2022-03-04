Saturday Night Live: Aidy Bryant Is Ready to Practice Kissing Scene With Oscar Isaac and Charli XCX

Saturday Night Live has already had some exciting guests in 2022. Last week, comedian John Mulaney joined the five-timers club and next week will see The Batman star Zoë Kravitz taking the spotlight on the iconic sketch series. But first, Star Wars alum and upcoming Moon Knight star, Oscar Isaac, will be hosting the show tomorrow with musical guest Charli XCX. Fans are very excited for Isaac to appear on the show, but no one seems more excited than SNL cast member, Aidy Bryant.

In a new promo, Isaac hypes up his upcoming hosting duties alongside Charli XCX and Bryant, when Bryant says, “Hey guys, we should probably practice our kissing scene.” The guests seem surprised, and Bryant assures them that they could add one. In the next promo, Isaac and Bryant try to imitate Charli XCX’s accent, much to her dismay. You can check out the promo clips below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Isaac’s SNL episode comes only a couple of weeks before the premiere of Moon Knight on Disney+. Isaac is playing Moon Knight/Marc Spector, and when the trailer had its world premiere in January, it set YouTube records for Marvel. While taking part in Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” alongside Morbius star Jared Leto, Isaac spoke about preparing for the role.

“I’d never heard of ‘Moon Knight’ before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I’d heard of ‘Morbius,’ but I’d never heard of ‘Moon Knight.’ I don’t know how the process was for you because it’s a feature film, we’re a limited series. There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn’t the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend. So we could make it very point-of-view. We could make very weird decisions. At the moment, at least – and I don’t imagine it’s going to go backwards – it feels like that’s where more of the risk is being taken because it can financially,” Isaac explained.

Oscar Isaac hosts SNL on March 5th. Moon Knight will arrive on Disney+ on March 30th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

