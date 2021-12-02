Steve Martin Reveals First Look At Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Filming

Steve Martin revealed the first look at Only Murders in the Building Season 2’s filming. The star decided to show off the cast of the Hulu series heading into the next salvo of episodes on the streaming service. Martin Short and Selena Gomez are looking happy to be back in the quick snap. Viewers really responded to the series as it became the second most-watched comedy series on the app. Things aren’t exactly wrapped up at the end of Season 1 and that’s good news for everyone who loved the show. Martin and his band of podcasters will be back in some capacity to solve another case, as it seems from that cliffhanger ending. All three of the main cast members have been full of positive comments about their time making Only Murders in the Building. Check out the photo down below:

Showrunner John Hoffman talked about what was coming in the second season with Elle. It seems as though the world might be expanding out beyond the titular building.

https://twitter.com/SteveMartinToGo/status/1466154370731581444?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I sure hope so. I think everybody involved is so happy doing it,” the showrunner began. “We have three stars in this show who have big lives, so it feels like it’s a nice pocket of work and time commitment that allows more of a life. I think all would love it to continue.

“I think what’s going to be interesting in season 2—not to tip off too much—but there’s a bit of an expansion to all their stories. In New York, it doesn’t take long for an interesting story to take headlines,” he added. “So there is an expansion happening around everything in their lives and in the podcast. I think there’s something in there that might help us expand the show, maybe beyond the building, in future seasons.”

When asked about that cliffhanger at the end of the first season, Hoffman played coy. Things are going to be bigger in Season 2, it sounds like.

The showrunner began, “It is a real question. They’re all in the hot seat. They’ve all stepped in it, and Mabel is certainly even a bit more in the spotlight. The opportunity that might come from that is what’s intriguing to us as we go into a season two. Mabel’s life is going to get a little bit bigger in season 2.”

