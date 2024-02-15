Watch Franklin Meet Lucy in Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin Clip (Exclusive)

Franklin has been a beloved part of the Peanuts gang for decades, but at one point in time, he was the new kid on the block, which is exactly what the all-new special Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin aims to explore. In the upcoming special, fans will get to see how Franklin first got mixed up with the Peanuts gang, and in an all-new clip from the special, you can see that he and Lucy didn't entirely get off on the right foot. Check out the exclusive clip from Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin above before it premieres on Apple TV+ on February 16th.

The special is described, "The origin story for one of Peanuts' most beloved characters, the special follows Franklin as he moves to a new town and navigates new friendships. Franklin's family is always on the move with his dad's military job, and everywhere he goes Franklin finds support in a notebook filled with his grandfather's advice on friendship. But when Franklin tries his usual strategies with the Peanuts gang, he has trouble fitting in. That's until he learns about the neighborhood Soap Box Derby race -- according to his grandfather, everyone loves a winner! He's sure that winning the race will also mean winning over some new friends. All he needs is a partner, which he finds in Charlie Brown. Franklin and Charlie Brown work together to build a car and in the process become good buddies. But as the race nears, the pressure mounts -- can their car and their newfound friendship make it to the finish line?"

In the years since Apple TV+ secured the rights to the Peanuts franchise, not only has the streaming platform been the home of the series' beloved animated specials, but audiences have also been treated to all-new adventures, ranging from The Snoopy Show to multiple Snoopy Presents specials. Luckily, there's still more Peanuts content on the way, as it was revealed last year that a feature-length movie would be heading into production this year.

The screenplay for the new movie is co-written by Karey Kirkpatrick, writer of such animated favorites as Chicken Run, Smallfoot, and Over the Hedge, from an original story by co-writers Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, and Cornelius Uliano, the team that wrote the award-winning The Peanuts Movie. The feature will be directed by two-time Annie Award nominee Steve Martino (Horton Hears a Who, Ice Age: Continental Drift), director of the 2015 hit The Peanuts Movie, and is produced by two-time Academy Award nominee Bonnie Arnold (How to Train Your Dragon franchise, Toy Story, Over the Hedge).

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin premieres on Apple TV+ on February 16th.

