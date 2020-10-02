The Snoopy Show First Look Released by Apple TV

Friday, October 2nd marks the 70th anniversary of the iconic Peanuts comic strip from cartoonist Charles Schulz, and Apple TV is celebrating by revealing the first look at a brand new Peanuts series heading to screens in just a few months. The new series is called The Snoopy Show, and it will center around the beloved cartoon dog, his pal Woodstock, and all of the Peanuts characters. The Snoopy Show is set to arrive on the Apple TV+ streaming service on February 5, 2021, but you can check out the first teaser trailer for the series right now, in the video above.

The Snoopy Show is designed to be enjoyed by both kids and adults alike, and will feature the likes of Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Peppermint Patty, Franklin, Schroeder, and others. Each episode will consist of three, seven-minute cartoons, all based on the classic comic strips.

Here's how Apple TV describes the new series:

"The Snoopy Show is a new animated series for kids and families that stars the internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all new adventures. Snoopy may seem like just a happy-dancin’, bone-lovin’, doghouse-sittin’ pup, but he’s much more than that. He’s Joe Cool: hippest kid in school. He's surfer king and famed arm-wrestler Masked Marvel. He's World War I Flying Ace who battles the Red Baron. All of his bold, beloved personas are on full display in this brand-new animated comedy."

The Snoopy Show will be the third Peanuts-centric title to debut on Apple TV+, which has become a bit of a hub for the franchise since launching last year. Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 won a Daytime Emmy for Apple, while Snoopy in Space earned itself a nomination in the same awards show. Apple TV+ is also the home of the upcoming Fraggle Rock reboot series.

Are you excited for more Peanuts cartoons in the near future? What do you think of the first trailer for The Snoopy Show? Let us know in the comments!

The Snoopy Show will debut exclusively on Apple TV+ on February 5, 2021.