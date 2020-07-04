Snowpiercer’s Daveed Diggs Trends as Hamilton Fans Praise His Performance

Daveed Diggs is currently one of the stars of Snowpiercer, the new television series based on the graphic novel and film of the same name. The show premiered back in May, and many fans likely recognized Diggs from one of his many onscreen roles ranging from Wonder to Blindspotting. However, the actor's real rise to fame was portraying Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the hit musical Hamilton. Yesterday, a filmed version of the stage show from 2016 hit Disney+, and it's been the top trending topic on Twitter. People have been discussing many different aspects of the musical, including Diggs, whose name has also been trending.

Diggs, who is also rumored to be playing Sebastian in the upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid, is an actor and rapper who originated his Hamilton role(s) back in 2015. He won multiple awards for playing Lafayette and Jefferson, including the Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Here are some of the best posts to hit Twitter about Diggs' talent, duel roles, and epic costumes...