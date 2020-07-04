Snowpiercer’s Daveed Diggs Trends as Hamilton Fans Praise His Performance
Daveed Diggs is currently one of the stars of Snowpiercer, the new television series based on the graphic novel and film of the same name. The show premiered back in May, and many fans likely recognized Diggs from one of his many onscreen roles ranging from Wonder to Blindspotting. However, the actor's real rise to fame was portraying Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the hit musical Hamilton. Yesterday, a filmed version of the stage show from 2016 hit Disney+, and it's been the top trending topic on Twitter. People have been discussing many different aspects of the musical, including Diggs, whose name has also been trending.
Diggs, who is also rumored to be playing Sebastian in the upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid, is an actor and rapper who originated his Hamilton role(s) back in 2015. He won multiple awards for playing Lafayette and Jefferson, including the Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Here are some of the best posts to hit Twitter about Diggs' talent, duel roles, and epic costumes...
The Talent
they way i would do ANYTHING for daveed diggs pic.twitter.com/R0i8mJgMuP— sammy (@mulaneybaby) July 3, 2020
The Style
daveed diggs in the purple velvet outfit. that’s it, that’s the tweet. #hamilton pic.twitter.com/VYjj6s0m53— zoe (@drunkprentiss) July 3, 2020
Fun Facts
.@DaveedDiggs has a sense of rhythm in that is IMPECCABLE! I marvel at it. @Lin_Manuel added an entire second section to "Guns And Ships" because we wanted to hear him do more!#Hamilfilm— Alex Lacamoire (@LacketyLac) July 3, 2020
Celebrate
Daveed Diggs is the coolest thing about #Hamilton. So glad he got a Tony for this 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/F4mUVcWx6d— SussexHive (@hive_sussex) July 4, 2020
What's Not To Love?
Daveed Diggs appreciation tweet #Hamilton pic.twitter.com/yEZDMtISPN— Lea ✨ bIm (@PrincessLeaIam) July 4, 2020
Can't Unsee It
My brother said that Daveed Diggs as Thomas Jefferson looked like 1700s Prince and I haven’t stopped thinking about it pic.twitter.com/by2ObMTXW1— rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 4, 2020
Plain And Simple
I’m glad that we all agree as a collective that Daveed Diggs— lizzard lowman (@lizzardmillerr) July 4, 2020
No Arguments Here
daveed diggs you hot motherfucker pic.twitter.com/yP4hgFjHE0— tab (@hcneymadden) July 3, 2020
Love This Meme
When Lafayette turns into Jefferson in #hamilton pic.twitter.com/wItUu67oUr— Anakim Skywalker (@kimluvzcats) July 4, 2020
Good Question
Dear men, what’s preventing you from looking like this? #Hamilton pic.twitter.com/QJmSPNN8Gp— Freddie Benson 2.0 (@FreeFreddie3) July 4, 2020
Co-Signed
Petition to replace all Thomas Jefferson statues with Daveed Diggs #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/8T9lNNCY69— bailey (@hopelessxbailey) July 4, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.