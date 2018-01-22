TNT Parts Ways With ‘Snowpiercer’ Showrunner

Snowpiercer is moving forward at TNT, but it will be without its showrunner, Josh Friedman.

According to a new report from Variety, TNT and Friedman have parted ways heading into production on the new series. A source close to the network states that the decision was made due to creative differences.

Friedman came onto the project when it was first in development, penning the screenplay for the pilot episode, which was directed by Doctor Strange‘s Scott Derrickson. Before Snowpiercer, Friedman had established himself as a creative showrunner, taking charge of Terminator: The Sarah Conner Chronicles, and executive producing NBC’s Emerald City.

Earlier this month, TNT ordered the Snowpiercer adaptation to series. Based on the Bong Joon Ho film from 2014, the show takes place seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland. A small band of survivors live on a constantly-moving train that travels around the globe. The rich live in the nicer compartments at the front of the train, while the lower-class citizens are stationed in the back.

Jennifer Connelly stars as Melanie Cavill, an important passenger and leader who becomes enthralled by the poor people at the back of the train. The cast also includes Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Benjamin Haigh, Sasha Frolova, Katie McGuinness, Alison Wright, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Lena Hall.

TNT has yet to reveal a production start or release date for Snowpiercer at this time.