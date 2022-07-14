Solar Opposites Season 3 Is Now Streaming on Hulu

Fans of adult animation have been anxiously awaiting the return of Hulu's hit series, Solar Opposites. The second season of the acclaimed series was released on the streaming service last summer, followed by a holiday special later in the year. Solar Opposites was renewed for multiple additional seasons, so everyone has known that more episodes would be arriving at some point, and that wait has finally come to an end. On Wednesday morning, Hulu released the third season of Solar Opposites.

Solar Opposites' new season consists of 11 total episodes, giving fans plenty watch as they dive back in. All 11 episodes were released simultaneously by Hulu, so the series can be binged all at once, if that's how you choose to watch it. Fortunately, Season 4 is already in the works, so there's comfort is knowing that the end of Season 3 definitely won't be the end of the series.

Mike McMahan created Solar Opposites alongside Rick and Morty co-creator and star Justin Roiland. In addition to his work behind the scenes, Roiland also stars in Solar Opposites as Korvo, the leader of a group of aliens who came to Earth with the intention of one day conquering it and returning home. He's joined in the main cast by Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack.

Ahead of the second season of Solar Opposites, McMahan and Roiland talked with ComicBook.com about planning ahead for the events of the series, noting that they come up with ideas for future stories long before they make it to the screen.

"We have lots of plans and everything on Solar we have figured out, it's really kind of, when do we do it," said McMahan. "It's almost like unwrapping a present really slowly because once it's unwrapped, it's unwrapped and it's really the action of getting to slowly go at it until you actually hit it. So we've kind of adjusted a couple of times and been like, 'Oh, should we do this thing we want to do with The Pupa yet?'"

Are you excited to check out new episodes of Solar Opposites on Hulu this week? Let us know in the comments!