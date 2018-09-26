‘Sons of Anarchy’ Actor Paul John Vasquez Dies at 48

Paul John Vasquez, who has appeared in series like Sons of Anarchy and NYPD Blue, has passed away at the age of 48.

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Actor Paul John Vasquez Dead at 48 //t.co/YngqwStnuO — TMZ (@TMZ) September 25, 2018

TMZ reports that the actor passed away on Monday night at his father’s house in San Jose, California, from an apparent heart attack. The official cause of death is still being investigated, though his father reportedly discovered his son unresponsive in his home with paramedics unable to revive him.

In his Sons of Anarchy appearances, Vasquez played Angel Ganz, who appeared in the episodes “Booster” and “Kiss,” the second and ninth episodes of Season Four. The actor also appeared on episodes of How I Met Your Mother, ER, and Justified. The actor got his start in a number of ’80s TV series, including 21 Jump Street, Simon & Simon, and the series inspired by A Nightmare on Elm Street‘s antagonist, Freddy’s Nightmares.

Vasquez wasn’t limited to roles on the small screen, having also appeared in films such as Somewhere, Foreign Land, and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

According to IMDb, the actor’s next project was the short film Thug Alley, which the site described as focusing on “two miscreant lovers (who) have 24 hours to settle a debt with a ruthless Las Vegas gangster.”

The actor reportedly credited his parents as an inspiration to pursue the arts, with his father being a musician and his mother being a chef. Performances by the likes of Anthony Quinn, Robert De Niro, and Charles Bronson caused him to gain even more interested in pursuing acting as a profession.

After his brief appearances in ’80s TV shows, the actor expanded his horizons to new corners of the industry, as he began to write, direct, and produce. A documentary he produced, Quincy Coleman: It’s All in the Song, screened at multiple film festivals.

In addition to acting, Vasquez was involved in multiple charitable organizations that helped expose underprivileged children to the arts and encouraged them to follow their passions. He was also an advocate for Mexican/Spanish culture representation in the arts and aimed to convey more diversity in on-screen portrayals of the culture.

As of this writing, no members of the cast or crew of Sons of Anarchy have shared an official comment. A spin-off of Sons of Anarchy, Mayans MC, is currently airing on FX, which explores a rival motorcycle gang and their many exploits.

