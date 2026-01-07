Live-Action Tomb Raider Series Reveals Major Cast Details (Including Sigourney Weaver’s Mystery Role)

Lara Croft is jumping back into the spotlight with the recent announcement of two new games, but the other element of this renaissance is the live-action Tomb Raider series. The series is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios and already has its Lara locked in with the casting of Sophie Turner. A number of other castings have been reported as well, but now Prime Video has revealed the full cast list as well as their roles, which means we finally know who everyone is playing, including Sigourney Weaver.

We previously knew that Weaver and Jason Isaacs were part of the cast, but thanks to the new detailed breakdown from Prime Video, it’s been revealed that Isaacs is playing Atlas DeMornay (Lara’s uncle) while Weaver is playing Evelyn Wallis. Wallis is described as a mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Lara’s talents, so she seems to be somewhat of a wildcard character.

The casting also revealed that Martin Bobb-Semple is playing Zip, who is Lara’s friend as well as her tech support expert. There’s also Bill Paterson, who will be playing the Croft family’s longtime butler, Winston. Those are both roles that come from the established canon of the games, but there are also a host of new roles as well.

The Live-Action Tomb Raider Series Will Introduce New Characters and A New Adversary

While Zip, Atlas, and Winston are already part of the franchise, the show will introduce a host of new characters, including a brand new adversary for Lara. That adversary is named Sasha, and will be played by Sasha Luss. Sasha is described as a fierce and deeply competitive new adversary of Lara, so it remains to be seen if Sasha is a true villain or more of a competitor who just wants to be recognized as the better explorer and treasure hunter.

Other new characters include Gerry, who is Lara’s personal pilot and snack collector, and will be played by Jack Bannon. Then there’s Lukas, who is played by August Wittgenstein and is described as an illegal raider who shares history with Lara in more ways than one. David is played by John Heffernan and is described as an exhausted government official who ends up being tangled up in Lara’s adventures.

Francine is played by Ceila Imrie, and is described as the head of advancement at the British Museum, and is mostly focused on raising funds and champagne. Thomas Warner is played by Joseph Paterson and is described as a senior government official who is brought in to clean up the mess. Georgia is played by Juliette Motamed, and is described as a devoted curator at the British Museum who is dedicated to the proper preservation of history.

Turner is excited to bring the beloved character to the screen, saying, “I’ve been a long-time fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara. She has always felt for me, very emboldened in a male-dominated world. She’s a fierce female role model!”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge also added a quote, addressing the new characters being added to the franchise. “Tomb Raider boasts a plethora of iconic characters. I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix,” Waller-Bridge said. “This cast is beyond my wildest dreams!”

The Tomb Raider series currently has no release date.

