Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Have Second Wedding in France

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have officially tied the knot for a second time. According to a new report from E! News, Turner and Jonas held their second wedding ceremony in southern France this past Saturday. This comes after the Game of Thrones and Dark Phoenix star and Jonas Brothers member previously got married in May.

“Sophie was drinking champagne with her girlfriends and brunch was also delivered. Joe had a few shots with his groomsmen to ease the nerves,” a source shared.

A second source revealed that Turner wore “a long lace dress with sleeves”, and “had her hair down with a veil and had light makeup”.

“Joe and Sophie both teared up while reading their vows.” the source continued. “Everyone stood and cheered and they had huge smiles as they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony.”

The ceremony was reportedly adorned with white flowers and glass candles, and the event’s reception took place at the Chateau de Tourreau.

This serves as the couple’s second wedding ceremony after they tied the knot in a spontaneous event in Las Vegas following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The couple got their marriage that same day, and have been husband and wife ever since.

“They knew they needed to have a legal ceremony in the U.S. and decided a few weeks ago to do it in Vegas after the Billboard Awards,” a source told E! News at the time. “Some of their friends and family would be there so it felt like the perfect timing. They booked the chapel for a big block of the night to make sure they had it to themselves and that the timing could be spontaneous. A friend paid and set up the entire thing.”

“Their real wedding will be in France this summer, but they thought this would be a fun way to make it legal,” the source shared in May. “They wanted to have it planned out in advance to give friends a chance to come. It was a fun night in Vegas and it worked out perfectly.”

Turner’s wedding party reportedly included Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who had been set as one of the ceremony’s maids of honor for quite some time.

“I don’t know why she’s thinking about [what she’s wearing to my wedding]. I’m giving her the bridesmaid dress!” Turner said in April of this year. “She’s my maid of honor! One of two.”

