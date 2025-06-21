Another South Park episode may be getting banned by Paramount. We are getting close to July 1, which is set to be a big day for South Park fans, because starting on July 1, the South Park HBO Max deal will end, and Paramount+ will become the exclusive streaming home of South Park. Going into this, there have been reports Paramount is planning to ban multiple episodes, making them impossible to stream. This has not been confirmed, and right now remains strictly rumored. Ahead of this though, another episode has started to be banned in some regions, perhaps indicating it will be one of these episodes completely banned come July 1.

Previous reports mentioned a whole slew of episodes that will be banned, but they did not mention Season 5 Episode 14, Butters’ Very Own Episode. That said, in Canada and other regions South Park fans have begun to report that the episode is no longer available to stream. Now, the episode is still available to stream in the United States, so it has not been universally banned, but that could be what is in the works.

As you would expect, South Park fans are not happy, and in some cases are even threatening to pirate the show if this is going to be the standard going forward.

“16 episodes. not counting Muhammad that is 1 1/2 seasons worth of South Park they pulled,” writes one South Park fan. “I might just wait for pirate sites to get the new episodes rather then give them any money or support.”

Paramount has remained silent about the future of South Park and reports it is planning to ban a smattering of problematic episodes or at least episodes it may or may not view as problematic. That said, compared to many other episodes, Butters’ Very Own Episode is fairly tame, however, it does have some specific commentary on O.J. Simpson, Gary Condit, and both John and Patsy Ramsey that Paramount could view as problematic. Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation, and it appears Paramount has no intention of ending the speculation with any type of official information on the matter, which some fans have taken to mean bad news is incoming.

