South Park Creators Reveal New Details About Their Upcoming Movie Slate for Paramount+

We’re about to enter a brand new era of South Park. The beloved animated series is finally returning for a new season in 2022, but that only accounts for one small piece of the upcoming South Park puzzle. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone recently signed a $900 million deal with ViacomCBS to deliver two brand new South Park films for the Paramount+ streaming service each year for the next seven years. That’s 14 South Park films on the way, in addition to new seasons of the series.

That seven-year release schedule begins here in 2021, as the first two made-for-TV movies are set to hit Paramount+ before the year’s end. South Park: Post Covid is the first to arrive, with a release date scheduled for November 25th. Following the announcement, Parker and Stone talked with The Hollywood Reporter about the new movie, as well as the entire streaming project set to follow it.

“It’s the boys dealing with a post-COVID world,” Parker said of the first film. “They’re just trying to get back to normal. So it’s like our show. We’re just trying to get back to normal.”

These movies won’t be like the theatrical production of South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, but they will be more than just extended episodes or specials. Working with a streaming platform has given the creative team room to play around with the format and length.

“With Viacom, we realized we could make them as long or as short as we needed,” Parker said. “And they then went and called them movies. They are the ones who said we are giving them 14 movies in seven years. All I can say is for me, personally, I am 52 years old, I have made three movies in my life. So you do the math.”

“We’re trying to make what’s on Paramount+ different from anywhere else, so hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at,” Stone added. “We’ll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale.”

Season 24 of South Park will be airing sometime in 2022. The series has already been renewed through Season 30, so between the show and the movies, there will be no shortage of South Park any time soon.