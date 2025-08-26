South Park Confirms Season 27 Delays

The boys are back in town as South Park’s twenty-seventh season continues to air on Comedy Central and Paramount+. Following the first three episodes of the animated series, animation fans have come to expect that they might be waiting a little longer than usual for each new episode to arrive. In a recently released report, it appears Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman will continue releasing installments at a far more sporadic rate than many might be used to. South Park’s new season is ditching its weekly release to give its creators more time in the kitchen.

Deadline recently unveiled an exclusive report that South Park plans on releasing new episodes on a bi-weekly, if not longer, schedule. Keeping this in mind, the outlet states that the twenty-seventh season might end on December 10th should it stick with this routine. A source close to South Park’s producers stated, “What they’re doing means this year’s episodes need more time than usual to put together, to finish. So much happens right now in just one day with Trump. No one’s going to sacrifice getting it right, even if we have to push getting it to air, and if that makes the season longer, so be it.”

Paramount Talks South Park

In the same Deadline report, the outlet had the chance to speak with an insider at Paramount, with said source stating that the delays were no big deal for the studio, “We’re not going to argue with what’s working. The numbers are great, the show is getting a lot of attention — if they want to give us a 20-week season for 10 episodes, that’s OK.” Despite the controversy surrounding the first three episodes of South Park’s latest season, Paramount CEO David Ellison has been more than willing to back creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Specifically, Ellison had released a statement earlier this year that the series was known for making fun of everyone equally: “Matt and Trey are incredibly talented. They are equal opportunity offenders and always have been.” Paramount has a lot riding on the future of South Park, thanks to the company giving Parker and Stone $1.5 billion USD for five more years of the series. Ten episodes are planned to be produced each year, meaning we still have a little under fifty new installments to look forward to.

As for what the fourth episode of South Park’s latest season will offer, we have yet to get a preview for that upcoming installment. Stone and Parker are notoriously known for working on episodes of their series until the last minute, so even they might not be aware of the story that is in store for the sleepy Colorado town. Considering the previous entry concluded with Tegridy Farms being sold by Randy Marsh, there is certainly plenty of new avenue to cover story-wise.

