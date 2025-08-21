South Park Makes Major Change To Stan And The Marsh Family

South Park’s twenty-seventh season has garnered quite a bit of attention for multiple reasons. With creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone securing quite the payday from Paramount, netting $1.5 billion USD for five new years of the series, the latest episodes haven’t pulled any punches. The first two episodes took shots at the current U.S. administration, saw Cartman become a podcaster, and gave Mr. Mackey an eye-popping new profession. Episode three of the latest season might have given viewers the biggest change to date as Stan, Randy, and the rest of the Marsh family are experiencing a major life event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to watch episode three of South Park’s twenty-seventh season, “Sickofancy,” be forewarned that we’ll be exploring major spoiler territory. The latest installment of Comedy Central’s powerhouse had quite a bit to say when it came to current events. Thanks to I.C.E., Randy Marsh has lost many of his workers on Tegridy Farms and thus sent Towelie to Washington, D.C. to see if the anthropomorphic towel can change the business’s luck. Asking for assistance from Chat GPT and “microdosing” ketamine, Randy offers Towelie to United States President Donald Trump, but it isn’t enough to turn the tide for Tegridy. That’s right, after years on the farm, the Marsh family is leaving Tegridy Farms behind.

Tegridy Farms is Dead

Randy’s farm first appeared in South Park during the twenty-second season of the animated series, ironically enough, hitting the scene in the episode “Tegridy Farms.” Ever since 2018, Stan and his family have been living on this farm outside of the town, helping their father achieve a dream that they wanted no part of. Now that the Marsh clan is leaving the location behind them, there are plenty of questions that fans are sure to have when it comes to their future.

Despite not living in town directly, Stan has still been able to visit his friends and otherwise not change his daily routine. On the other hand, Randy has changed things significantly thanks to leaving his former position as a geologist to farm marijuana. The question now is whether we’ll see Stan’s dad return to his previous occupation or if he will have another scheme to help pay the bills in the sleepy Colorado town.

Of course, Towelie might have gotten the short end of the stick in the episode, as not only has he lost his job as a worker on Tegridy, he is now trapped in the clutches of the White House. In typical Parker and Stone fashion, the towel is now dealing with a disgusting series of events that is causing Towelie to find an escape by any means necessary. While not confirmed, we have to imagine that Towelie will once again make an appearance in this twenty-seventh season of South Park.

Want to see what the future holds for the Marsh clan? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on South Park, and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.