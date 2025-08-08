South Park’s Latest Episode Hits Big With Major Ratings

After struggling with some big legal hurdles and battles, the boys of South Park are back for their twenty-seventh season, and what a season it has been. With only two episodes in the tank, creator Trey Parker and Matt Stone have already proved that they are more than willing to “go there” with their subject matter. In the latest installment, “Got a Nut,” Mr. Mackey searches for a new job, Eric Cartman ruffles some major feathers, and a shocking Superman cameo takes place. Thanks to the numerous headlines the Comedy Central series has gotten, it should come as no surprise that season twenty-seven has hit the ground running.

Videos by ComicBook.com

South Park’s second episode of its latest season was the fourth highest watched show on television during its timeslot on Comedy Central earlier this week for 18-49 year olds. “Got A Nut” was also the highest viewed episode of the series since the episode “Pajama Day” in 2022, the installment that kicked off the twenty-fifth season of the series. These ratings, for those who might need clarification, are only restricted to the broadcast itself and don’t include the streaming numbers coming in from Paramount+. Needless to say, these numbers are a great sign that South Park remains very relevant, even with twenty-seven seasons under its belt.

South Park Will Continue For Years

Trey Parker and Matt Stone might be kicking off the twenty-seventh season, but this will be far from the last time we see South Park releasing new seasons. In fact, animation fans should buckle up for quite a few new episodes and seasons to arrive on Comedy Central moving forward. The creators of the series reached a “$1.5 billion dollar deal” with Paramount and Skydance, promising to create ten new episodes per year for the next five years. With the crass duo routinely working on new episodes almost up until the air date of the latest installment, there’s no way of knowing what’s in store for Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman.

Ironically, Parker and Stone appeared at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, fresh off their big legal victory and discussing the creation of the new season. Thanks to needing a bit more time to work on new episodes, the recent episode was delayed by a week from its original air date, a fact that Trey Parker confirmed at the comic convention. Even a few days before airing, the South Park duo weren’t entirely sure what the next episode would be, “We were at South Park this morning trying to figure out what next week’s show is going to be. Right now we don’t know. Even last weekend, three days ago, we were sitting there going ‘I don’t know if people are going to like this.”

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to the world of South Park? Follow along with ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Stan, Kenny, Cartman, and Kyle and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and South Park.

Via Programming Insider