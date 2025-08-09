Paramount CEO Backs South Park Following Recent Controversy

South Park has had quite the wild ride in recent weeks, with Trey Parker and Matt Stone fighting tooth and nail it seems to forge a future for the beloved animated franchise. Following a legal battle against Paramount and Skydance, the Park County creators were given an astonishing $1.5 billion USD for five more years of the series, producing ten new episodes per year. With many fans wondering if the show might be canceled prematurely as a result of recent subject matter, Paramount’s new CEO has released a statement regarding his thoughts on the series and what is to come.

In a recent interview with CNN, new Paramount CEO David Ellison commented on South Park, noting that he had been a fan of the series his entire life. Following the merging of Paramount with Skydance, Ellison now heads the massive conglomerate and was more than happy to share his thoughts, “Matt and Trey are incredibly talented. They are equal opportunity offenders and always have been.” Ellison also confirmed that he wasn’t looking to “politicize” his company in any way moving forward, “I do not want to politicize our company in any way, shape or form.”

What Has Gotten South Park in Trouble?

The first two episodes of South Park’s twenty-seventh season have held nothing back in terms of controversy, making some hilarious critiques when it comes to the current administration and I.C.E. The recent season even gave viewers a controversial crossover with Superman’s breakout star, Krypto. With Parker and Stone noting in the past several times that they might be working on an episode hours before release, there’s no way of knowing what the next installment will focus on, but it’s a safe bet that it will wade into some controversial territory at this rate.

Hilariously, Trey Parker and Matt Stone had confirmed that the first trailer released for the twenty-seventh season was filled with material that was never meant to represent the upcoming episodes. At this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con, the creators confirmed that the trailer was made with original content, as the animators discussed how sometimes they don’t know what the future holds, “We were at South Park this morning trying to figure out what next week’s show is going to be. Right now, we don’t know. Even last weekend, three days ago, we were sitting there going ‘I don’t know if people are going to like this.’”

As for season twenty-seven, animation fans have eight episodes remaining before the end of South Park’s latest episode run. Based on what we’ve seen from “Sermon on The ‘Mount” and “Got a Nut,” it’s almost a certainty that South Park will be making quite a few headlines before the end of its current season. Luckily, it appears that whatever controversy comes, the series isn’t in danger of cancellation.

