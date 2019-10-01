South Park Casting Winnie the Pooh and Piglet Impersonators for Upcoming Episode

As South Park continues deeper into its 23rd season, the production is looking for a pair of impersonators that have their Winnie the Pooh and Piglet impressions locked down pat. ComicBook.com has learned the production is auditioning voice actors that can nail their impressions of the classic Pooh characters. According to the call sheet, the show is looking for potential male and female voices for the two roles — more surprising yet, the auditions for the roles are apparently taking place Monday and Tuesday for the show being released on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The casting team didn’t specify how exactly the characters will be used in the episode, titled “Band in China.” A brief synopsis of the episode is below.

“Randy sees an opportunity for TEGRIDY in China in the newest episode of South Park titled, “Band in China” airing on Wednesday, October 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. Randy lands himself in big trouble on a visit to China. Meanwhile, Stan starts a band to work out his frustration over having to move away from South Park.”

Earlier this month, Comedy Central renewed South Park for three additional seasons, taking it at least through the 26th season. The Trey Parker and Matt Stone-created show is the second-longest-running animated television show in America, only behind The Simpsons, which is currently airing its 31st season.

“South Park is the greatest comedy in the history of television, unmatched in its satirical strength and cultural relevancy and it shows no signs of slowing down,” said Kent Alterman, President of Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land during the renewal announcement. “If humanity is still intact in 1000 years, historians will see the most transcendent artists of our era as The Beatles, Muhammed Ali, and Matt and Trey. We’ll do as many seasons as they would like.”

“Apparently, our efforts to get our own show cancelled have fallen short,” joked Parker and Stone. “Luckily, we love Comedy Central and Kent and our staff so we are looking forward to new cancellation opportunities in the next few years.”

South Park airs new episodes Wednesday nights on Comedy Central starting at 10/9 p.m. Central.