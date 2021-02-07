Spectacular Spider-Man Trends As Fans Aim to Revive Series

It's been more than a decade since The Spectacular Spider-Man ended its two-season run, but fans of the animated series still hope that the series might make a return. Now, they've taken to social media to campaign for a revival of the animated series, sending "#SaveSpectacularSpiderMan" trending on Saturday. On Twitter, fans have been sharing their favorite things about the series and more all in an effort to show support for the series and, perhaps, show there's a demand for more.

This actually isn't the first time that "#SaveSpectacularSpiderMan" has trended on social media. Back in January, the hashtag trended in a fan-driven effort to show support for the series. Co-created by Greg Weisman, The Spectacular Spider-Man debuted in 2008 and aired for two seasons with the last of 26 episodes airing on November 18, 2009. The series had a planned third season, but that was canceled before production due to legal issues between Disney and Sony Pictures Television -- during the show's run, Disney had purchased Marvel but Sony had created the series.

It's the complexity of that situation that likely means that this fan effort to revive the series is in vain. Weisman explained back in December that a continuation of the series wasn't going to happen, noting "that's not how it works." He's previously explained that no "single company" canceled the series and because of that, "no single company" could continue it, either.

Still, fans have been very vocal on social media with "#SaveSpectacularSpiderMan". You can read on for yourself to see just how passionate fans are about this series and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.