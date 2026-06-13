Why Henry Cavill Already Missed Out On a Role in Apple TV’s Upcoming Fantasy Masterpiece Adaptation

Every time a new fantasy adaptation is announced, you can bet at least one person is fan-casting Henry Cavill as a prominent character — and after his stint as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, it’s easy enough to understand why. Cavill has the right look for many classic fantasy heroes, and he’s extremely clued into fandom spaces. The former explains the insistence that he should show up in the Game of Thrones or Lord of the Rings franchises. The latter is why he went after roles like Superman and Geralt and is now starring in and producing a Warhammer 40,000 show.

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And with a fantasy masterpiece now being adapted by Apple TV, it’s no surprise that Cavill is once again a common casting suggestion. Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere is coming to the screen, with Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive marking the highest priorities for the company. Sanderson has been looking into adapting both series for years, and apparently, Cavill previously expressed interest in one of them. The author confirmed he’s no longer a fit for the role, though, but it’s possible he’ll show up elsewhere in Apple’s fantasy universe.

Brandon Sanderson Explained Why Henry Cavill Won’t Play Kaladin in The Stormlight Archive

In an interview shared to Instagram by @cosmere_junkie back in 2024, Brandon Sanderson addressed the possibility of Cavill starring in The Stormlight Archive — specifically, as one of its leads: Kaladin. Apparently, Cavill expressed interest in the role, simultaneously acknowledging he may not be a fit due to his age. Kaladin is in his 20s throughout the first half of the fantasy series, while Cavill is currently 43. Per Sanderson, this is one reason he’s not right for the part. The other is that the character is an Alethi, and thus, described as having Asian features. Sanderson recounted, “When Henry Cavill called me and was like, ‘I’m too old for Kaladin, aren’t I?,’ I was like, ‘Yes, and he’s also Asian.’”

This conversation may have occurred before Apple snagged the rights to The Stormlight Archive, but both mismatches remain an issue. With The Stormlight Archive planned as a 10-book series — which will have the ability to run for 10 seasons — the show will need to cast a younger star as Kaladin. It should avoid white-washing the character as well. Fortunately, it seems Sanderson is committed to getting both details right. That may be a bummer for Cavill and those hoping to see him in this world. However, there’s always a chance he could tackle another character in one of the author’s upcoming adaptations.

Could Henry Cavill Still Appear in Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere?

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Given his desire to play Kaladin, Cavill’s obviously a fan of The Stormlight Archive — and the actor clearly loves appearing in properties he already enjoys. Hopefully, that means he’d be game for another role in Apple TV’s Cosmere. Sanderson certainly seems open to working with him in some capacity. In the same interview, Sanderson recalled, “He was like, ‘Could I be in The Stormlight Archive, and I’m like, ‘Well, I’m sure we can find something.’ But he really kind of wanted to be Kaladin. He had read the books and just knew that it wouldn’t work, but it was kind of heartbreaking when he called me.“

Sanderson admitted that he fully expects to work with Cavill at some point, however. And given that they’re both so into fantasy, that collaboration does feel inevitable. It’s possible Cavill could take on a supporting role in The Stormlight Archive, but Mistborn is also an option. He’s closer in age to Kelsier or Hammond than Kaladin, and he could technically pull off those parts. Whether he’ll have time for such commitments with Warhammer 40,000 coming remains to be seen. If not, there are always the rest of Sanderson’s Cosmere books. Depending on how many Apple TV adapts, Cavill may have quite a few opportunities to get involved in the franchise.

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