Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Man Show May Release in Black & White (and That’s Perfect)

Nicolas Cage‘s upcoming turn as a noir-styled web-slinger just got more intriguing with news that Amazon might double down on the period aesthetic. According to actor Lukas Haas, the highly anticipated Spider-Noir series from Amazon MGM Studios could potentially be released in both color and classic black-and-white formats. This stylistic approach would perfectly complement the show’s 1930s setting and film noir inspiration, giving viewers multiple ways to experience Cage’s unique interpretation of the Marvel character. The potential dual release format is an exciting use of streaming technology to enhance storytelling and visual presentation and potentially sets a new precedent for how superhero content can be presented on digital platforms.

In an exclusive interview with ComingSoon, Haas shared behind-the-scenes details about the production’s commitment to authentic noir visuals.

“It was just an incredible project,” he said. “Everybody involved was amazing. Brendan Gleason, he plays my boss. Just getting to, to do that noir thing. It was very genuine film noir, the way they filmed it, like the long shadows.”

“We filmed it in — I think it may come out in both black and white and color, but when we filmed it, the monitors were all black and white, so you got this feeling and it looked very, very authentic,” Haas continued. “To the point that I would actually go and look at the monitor and think I was looking at some older footage, but it was actually just a monitor of what was on the camera at the time. They did a beautiful job with the filters and all that stuff, making it look like genuine old 1930s, black and white film. But obviously, just the writing, and Nic is incredible. It’s just a really fun project and I cannot wait to see how it turns out.”

Streaming platforms often offer flexibility that traditional television networks don’t, including variable episode lengths and multiple viewing options. This technological advantage could allow Amazon to present both a stylized black-and-white version that captures the essence of classic film noir and a color version that might appeal to viewers who prefer a more contemporary visual style.

The series features an impressive ensemble cast alongside Cage and Haas, including Lamorne Morris, Gleeson, Li Jun Li, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, and Karen Rodriguez. Co-showrunners Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot are at the helm of this collaborative production between Sony Pictures Television, Lord Miller Productions, Pascal Pictures, and Amazon MGM Studios.

Filming for Spider-Noir began in mid-2024 and concluded in February 2025. Though no premiere date has been announced yet, the show will debut first on MGM+ in the United States before arriving on Amazon Prime Video.

The potential black-and-white presentation seems particularly fitting given the character’s origins. Spider-Noir exists in an alternate Marvel universe set during the Great Depression, where Peter Parker becomes a hardboiled detective-like figure fighting crime in a world influenced by pulp fiction and film noir aesthetics. Cage, currently enjoying a career renaissance with critically acclaimed performances in films like Longlegs and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, seems perfectly cast to bring this uniquely stylized Spider-Man to life.

If Amazon does release both versions, it will represent a creative approach to superhero storytelling that honors the character’s comic book roots while offering audiences a distinctive viewing experience that stands apart from the more colorful, effects-driven superhero content dominating screens today.