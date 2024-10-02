Spider-Noir: Nicolas Cage Featured in First Photos From Spider-Man Spinoff Series

Spider-Noir star Nicolas Cage can been seen looking worse for wear in some first-look photos from the new Spider-Man spinoff TV series that's coming to MGM+. In the photos we can see Cage's private investigator character, trench coat and all, acting out a strange-looking sequence that has him both kneeling and lying on the ground, seeming to dodge or run away from some unseen force or assailant. While the photos are in color, Spider-Noir will be evoking the look and aesthetic of classic film Noir, with Cage playing "an aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero."

The scene in the photos looks like it could both fit the kind of Noir vibe the show needs and (best of all), showcase Cage's wild oddball side, which is probably what the majority of fans want to see from this character.

Little is known about the exact story that Spider-Noir will tell; In the comics, the character is the Peter Parker of Earth-90214, a Noir-style version of NYC. That Peter becomes a gun-toting, gang-busting investigative reporter, who moonlights as a black-clad vigilante battling organized crime and corruption as The Spider-Man. The Spider-Man Noir limited series by writers David Hine (Daredevil: Redemption) and Fabrice Sapolsky (Image's One-Hit Wonder) and artist Carmine Di Giandomenico (All-New X-Factor) expanded the character's world and roster of characters, including mob boss Norman "The Goblin" Osborn, who ran the gang known as The Enforcers as well as carnival folk-turned-henchmen Kraven (a former animal trainer), the Vulture (an animalistic freak show cannibal), and the Chameleon (a master of disguise). Many fans know Spider-Man Noir from the hit Spider-Man animated film Into the Spider-Verse, which also featured Nic Cage voicing the character. That's likely to get a bit confusing for casual viewers, who may come to this live-action project expecting the fantastical world of Spider-Verse.

Spider-Noir will co-star Lamorne Morris (New Girl) as Robbie Robertson; additional cast members include Lukas Haas (Inception), Cameron Britton (Mindhunter), Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives), Michael Kostroff (Luke Cage), Scott MacArthur (The Righteous Gemstones), Joe Massingill (Barry), Whitney Rice (Jury Duty), and Amanda Schull (Suits) in recurring roles.

Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) is directing the series and will executive produce the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's The Punisher, Shantaram), serve as co-showrunners and executive producers and developed the series with the Academy Award-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal.

Spider-Noir will debut domestically on MGM+'s linear channel, then globally on Prime Video in 2025.