Amazing SpongeBob SquarePants Boulder Cosplay Goes Viral

For over two decades now, SpongeBob SquarePants has charmed generations of fans and crafted some pretty specific pop culture references. As a newly-viral set of photos prove, fans are going to some pretty creative lengths to celebrate the series. Twitter user @beebinch recently debuted their latest cosplay, which reimagines a scene from the Season 1 episode “Pizza Delivery” as a pretty fantastic ball gown.

I hate squidward. What the fuck is a “boulder”??? ? Bitch im gonna kill you pic.twitter.com/uFoScMrG1D — insta gram user bee binch (@beebinch) July 6, 2019

As diehard fans of the franchise will surely remember, the episode sees the Krusty Krab spontaneously beginning to offer pizza delivery, and SpongeBob and Squidward are tasked with delivering the order. After the pair’s pizza delivery boat breaks down, SpongeBob spots a giant rock that the pioneers supposedly used to travel in the past. Squidward refuses to believe him (and argues about whether or not it’s a rock or a boulder) before SpongeBob runs him over with the rock and changes his mind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The moment is certainly a bizarre and hilarious one, and fans have certainly responded well to its translation into cosplay. The initial post of the cosplay has earned over 50k retweets on Twitter, and nearly a quarter of a million likes.

This cosplay comes as the SpongeBob franchise is celebrating a specific milestone, with the show’s 20th-anniversary episode set to debut later this month. The franchise will have a year-long celebration, which will culminate with the summer 2020 release of the franchise’s newest movie, The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge.

“The tiny residents of Bikini Bottom have held the world’s attention for a remarkable 20 years and we owe it all to the monumental creator Stephen Hillenburg,” Ramsey Naito, EVP, Animation Production and Development, Nickelodeon, said in a statement earlier this year. “This anniversary special is a love letter to everyone in the universe of SpongeBob, from the fans across the globe to the incredible creative team, crew and talent who continue to bring these great characters to life.”

What do you think of this SpongeBob SquarePants cosplay? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!